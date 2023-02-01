Redfall to Require Persistent Online Connection for Single Player and Co-op - News

/ 398 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Studios Austin in a newly published FAQ for the open-world cooperative first-person shooter, Redfall, has revealed the game will require a persistent online connection for not only co-op, but for even when playing in single player.

It should be noted that while a persistent online connection is required, Xbox Live Gold is only required when playing in co-op mode on the Xbox Series X|S. A Bethesda.net net account is required to play the game.

Redfall will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on May 2.

Read the complete FAQ below:

What is the release date for Redfall?

Redfall will launch May 2, 2023

What is the difference between the Standard Edition, Bite Back Edition and Bite Back Upgrade?

The Standard Edition is the base game. The Bite Back Edition includes the base game, Redfall Hero Pass, Throwback Outfit Pack, Laser Beam Multi-Weapon Skin and Tactical Knife Stake Weapon Attachment. The Bite Back Upgrade includes the Redfall Hero Pass, Throwback Outfit Pack, Laser Beam Multi-Weapon Skin and Tactical Knife Stake Weapon Attachment. The Bite Back Upgrade does not include the base game.

What is the Vampire Hunter Pack?

The Vampire Hunter Pack is Redfall’s pre-order or Game Pass bonus. This includes a Level 2 Unrivaled Grim Tide Shotgun, which grants 20% increased damage with this weapon for eight seconds after killing an enemy. The pack also includes the Polar Vortex multi-weapon skin and Blood Ravager stake weapon attachment.

How do I get the Vampire Hunter Pack?

To get the Vampire Hunter Pack, pre-order any edition of the game (digitally or through a participating retailer) or play on Game Pass. What is the Throwback Outfit Pack? "The Throwback Outfit Pack includes a unique outfit and backpack for each of the four base heroes inspired by their lives before Redfall.

INCLUDES:

Northern Expedition Devinder: This is the outfit that Devinder wore in the Himalayas while he was hunting for Yetis. While he could never quite spot the elusive creature, he did experience adventures beyond his vivid imagination.

Eyes in the Dark Jacob: Jacob's time in Special Ops prior to Bellwether was a dark era after the loss of his partner, but it served to hone abilities that would serve him for years to come.

War Clothes Layla: As a college student and an activist, Layla launched herself to the frontlines to push for positive change in the world around her.

Engineer Volunteer Remi: When disaster strikes, Remi volunteers with local search and rescue organizations to put her abilities and technology to use where they're needed most."

What is the Redfall Hero Pass?

The Redfall Hero Pass gives you access to two future heroes when they are released, both with new skills and unique gameplay.

How do I get the Redfall Hero Pass?

The Redfall Hero Pass is included as part of the Bite Back Edition. If you’re playing the base game through Game Pass, you can purchase the Bite Back Upgrade and get the Hero Pass that way.

What platforms will the game release on?

Redfall will release on Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will also be available with Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S, PC and cloud.

Will playing Redfall require an online connection for single player as well as co-op?

A persistent online connection is required for single player and co-op.

Will playing Redfall require a Bethesda.net account?

A Bethesda.net account is required.

Will playing Redfall require account linking (to your Steam/Xbox User ID)?

Yes.

Will playing Redfall require an Xbox Gold subscription?

Xbox Gold is only required to play co-op.

Will Redfall be available on Game Pass?

Redfall Standard Edition will be available Day One on Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles