Resident Evil 4 Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in March - Sales

/ 212 Views

by, posted 56 minutes ago

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for March 2023.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. MLB The Show 23 was number two in the US and Canada and Hogwarts Legacy came in second in Europe. Hogwarts Legacy was number three in the US and Canada and Grand Theft Auto V came in third in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. MLB The Show 23 was number two in the US and Canada and EA Sports UFC 4 came in second in Europe. NBA 2K23 was number three in the US and Canada and FIFA 23 came in third in Europe.

Pavlov topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. The Dark Pictures: Switchback was number two in the US and Canada and Kayak VR: Mirage came in second in Europe. Kayak VR: Mirage was number three in the US and Canada and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution came in third in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 came in second place on both charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Resident Evil 4 Resident Evil 4 MLB The Show 23 Hogwarts Legacy Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V WWE 2K23 FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 F1 22 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II WWE 2K23 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Madden NFL 23 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 Anno 1800 The Last of Us Part I Resident Evil Village Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Resident Evil Village Cyberpunk 2077 Resident Evil 3 Football Manager 2023 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Resident Evil 3 Cyberpunk 2077 The Last of Us Part I PGA TOUR 2K23 MONSTER HUNTER RISE MONSTER HUNTER RISE GRAN TURISMO 7 Need For Speed Unbound It Takes Two

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Minecraft Minecraft MLB The Show 23 EA Sports UFC 4 NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 EA Sports UFC 4 The Forest Resident Evil 4 F1 22 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 The Last of Us Part II Resident Evil 4 WWE 2K23 The Last of Us Part II The Forest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Madden NFL 23 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order FIFA 23 The Last of Us Remastered The Last of Us Remastered The Crew 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Tekken 7 Gang Beasts Dead Island: Definitive Edition Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order WWE 2K23 Outlast 2 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Dead Island: Definitive Edition Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Gang Beasts

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR 2 Games*

US/Canada EU Pavlov Pavlov The Dark Pictures: Switchback Kayak VR: Mirage Kayak VR: Mirage The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Drums Rock PISTOL WHIP PISTOL WHIP Horizon Call of the Mountain Synth Riders Swordsman VR Swordsman VR Drums Rock Horizon Call of the Mountain Job Simulator Job Simulator

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU Beat Saber Beat Saber SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR Job Simulator Batman: Arkham VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission Sniper Elite VR The Walking Dead Onslaught Job Simulator Creed: Rise to Glory The Walking Dead Onslaught Batman: Arkham VR Arizona Sunshine Sniper Elite VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission Arizona Sunshine PlayStation VR Worlds PlayStation VR Worlds Creed: Rise to Glory

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Fortnite Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Apex Legends Rocket League Fall Guys Fall Guys Rocket League The Sims 4 Destiny 2 eFootball 2023 Overwatch 2 Destiny 2 The Sims 4 Apex Legends eFootball 2023 Overwatch 2 MultiVersus KartRider: Drift

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles