By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Resident Evil 4 Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in March

Resident Evil 4 Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in March - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 56 minutes ago / 212 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for March 2023.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. MLB The Show 23 was number two in the US and Canada and Hogwarts Legacy came in second in Europe. Hogwarts Legacy was number three in the US and Canada and Grand Theft Auto V came in third in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. MLB The Show 23 was number two in the US and Canada and EA Sports UFC 4 came in second in Europe. NBA 2K23 was number three in the US and Canada and FIFA 23 came in third in Europe.

Pavlov topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. The Dark Pictures: Switchback was number two in the US and Canada and Kayak VR: Mirage came in second in Europe. Kayak VR: Mirage was number three in the US and Canada and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution came in third in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 came in second place on both charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Resident Evil 4 Resident Evil 4
MLB The Show 23 Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V
WWE 2K23 FIFA 23
NBA 2K23 F1 22
Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II WWE 2K23
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Madden NFL 23 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order NBA 2K23
FIFA 23 Anno 1800
The Last of Us Part I Resident Evil Village
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Resident Evil Village Cyberpunk 2077
Resident Evil 3 Football Manager 2023
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Resident Evil 3
Cyberpunk 2077 The Last of Us Part I
PGA TOUR 2K23 MONSTER HUNTER RISE
MONSTER HUNTER RISE GRAN TURISMO 7
Need For Speed Unbound It Takes Two

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Minecraft Minecraft
MLB The Show 23 EA Sports UFC 4
NBA 2K23 FIFA 23
EA Sports UFC 4 The Forest
Resident Evil 4 F1 22
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23
The Last of Us Part II Resident Evil 4
WWE 2K23 The Last of Us Part II
The Forest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Madden NFL 23 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
FIFA 23 The Last of Us Remastered
The Last of Us Remastered The Crew 2
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Tekken 7
Gang Beasts Dead Island: Definitive Edition
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order WWE 2K23
Outlast 2 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Dead Island: Definitive Edition Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Gang Beasts

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR 2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Pavlov Pavlov
The Dark Pictures: Switchback Kayak VR: Mirage
Kayak VR: Mirage The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Drums Rock
PISTOL WHIP PISTOL WHIP
Horizon Call of the Mountain Synth Riders
Swordsman VR Swordsman VR
Drums Rock Horizon Call of the Mountain
Job Simulator Job Simulator

 *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU
Beat Saber Beat Saber
SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR
Job Simulator Batman: Arkham VR
Astro Bot Rescue Mission Sniper Elite VR
The Walking Dead Onslaught Job Simulator
Creed: Rise to Glory The Walking Dead Onslaught
Batman: Arkham VR Arizona Sunshine
Sniper Elite VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Arizona Sunshine PlayStation VR Worlds
PlayStation VR Worlds Creed: Rise to Glory

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Fortnite Fortnite
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
Apex Legends Rocket League
Fall Guys Fall Guys
Rocket League The Sims 4
Destiny 2 eFootball 2023
Overwatch 2 Destiny 2
The Sims 4 Apex Legends
eFootball 2023 Overwatch 2
MultiVersus KartRider: Drift

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.