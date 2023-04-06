Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 57K, PS5 Sells 35K - Sales

/ 400 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (NS) has shot up to first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 21,014 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 2, 2023.

Two versions of the remake of Resident Evil 4 are in second and third places. The PlayStation 5 version is in second place with sales of 18,510 units, while the PlayStation 4 version is in third place with sales of 16,604 units.

Winning Post 10 (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 12,979 units. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in ninth place with sales of 7,144 units.

Seven of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, two are for the PlayStation 5, and one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 56,543 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 34,677 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,540 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 621 units, and the 3DS sold 29 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 21,014 (357,157) [PS5] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 18,510 (108,172) [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 16,604 (101,975) [NSW] Winning Post 10 (Koei Tecmo, 03/30/23) – 12,979 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 12,426 (4,972,063) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 10,762 (3,969,635) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,377 (5,224,493) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,133 (3,091,142) [PS5] Winning Post 10 (Koei Tecmo, 03/30/23) – 7,144 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,101 (1,045,270)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 38,880 (4,143,813) PlayStation 5 – 28,654 (2,786,491) Switch – 10,359 (19,252,360) Switch Lite – 7,304 (5,264,225) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,023 (449,542) PlayStation 4 – 1,540 (7,863,614) Xbox Series X – 312 (183,697) Xbox Series S – 309 (251,099) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 29 (1,191,106)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles