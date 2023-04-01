Sifu Sells 50,000 Units on Steam - Sales

Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Sloclap have announced the third-person action game, Sifu, has sold 50,000 units on Steam as of March 31.

The game had first released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store on February 8, 2022. The PC via Steam version didn't release until March 28, alongside the Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One versions.

The Arenas update also released on March 28. It added new locations and 45 new challenges spread over five game modes that add up to 10 extra hours of gameplay.

It was announced less than two weeks ago the game had sold over two million units worldwide on all platforms it was available on at the time.

