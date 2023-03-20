Sifu Sales Top 2 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Sloclap have announced the third-person action game, Sifu, has sold over two million units worldwide.

"Kepler is the first global publisher co-owned and run by creators and in 2022 it saw the hugely successful launches from founding studios Ebb Software (Scorn) and Sloclap (Sifu)," reads the earnings report from Kepler Interactive. "The multi-award-nominated Sifu sold more than 1 million copies in its first three weeks and has since surpassed 2 million global sales ahead of its arrival on Xbox and Steam later this month.

"In addition to the strong $50m+ revenue in 2022, Kepler also saw significant cash generation, reaffirming the rationale for building a collective business model that harnesses the creativity and independence of its member studios."

Sifu released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store on February 8, 2022. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 28. The free Arenas update will release on the same day on all platforms.

The Arenas update adds new locations and 45 new challenges spread over five game modes. It adds up to 10 extra hours of gameplay.

