PS5 Outsells Nintendo 64

Sony's latest video game console, the PlayStation 5,which is part of the ninth generation of video game consoles, has outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo 64, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PS5 had sold an estimated 33.54 million units worldwide through February 2023, while the Nintendo 64 sold 32.93 million units lifetime.

Up next for the PS5 is the Sega Genesis with 34.06 million units sold, followed by the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) with 49.10 million units sold and the Xbox One with 51.26 million units sold.

Breaking down sales by region, the PS5 has sold an estimated 14.24 million units in North America, 10.26 million units in Europe, 2.98 million units in Japan, and 6.06 million units in the rest of the world. This compared to the Nintendo 64, which sold 20.11 million units in North America, 6.35 million units in Europe, 5.54 million units in Japan, and 0.93 million units in the rest of the world.

Breaking down PS5 Europe sales, the console has sold an estimated 2.52 million units in the UK, 1.66 million units in Germany, and 1.48 million units in France.

Sony Interactive Entertainment did announce it had shipped 32.1 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of December 31, 2022. With 32.1 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of December 2022 that means 7.1 million units were shipped from October to December. This is up 3.2 million from the same quarter in 2021.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 8.4 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 37.7 million units shipped as of December 31, 2015. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 5.6 million units.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020.

