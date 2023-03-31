PS5 Best-Seller as Sales Jump 370% - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for February 2023 - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,768,310 units sold for February 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 33.54 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 947,953 units to bring its lifetime sales to 122.77 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 527,435 units to bring their lifetime sales to 20.86 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 17,210 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.00 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by nearly 769,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 113,000 units. PS4 sold 999,757 units for the month of February 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 413,981 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 1,391,843 (+369.7%). Nintendo Switch sales are down by 428,473 units (-31.1%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 2,014 units (-0.4%). The PlayStation 4 is down 24,325 units (-58.6%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, the PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 509,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 67,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 187,000 units.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 3.03 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 2.08 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.99 million units.

Check out the breakdown of the Americas sales here, the Europe sales here, and the Japan sales here.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for February 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,768,310 (33,536,456) Switch - 947,953 (122,769,661) Xbox Series X|S - 527,435 (20,855,929) PlayStation 4 - 17,210 (117,001,064)

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for February 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 652,210 Switch - 380,077 Xbox Series X|S - 317,633 PlayStation 4 - 3,609

Europe hardware estimates for February 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 426,336 Switch - 195,507 Xbox Series X|S - 117,314 PlayStation 4 - 6,237 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for February 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 622,632 Switch - 338,334 Xbox Series X|S - 63,880 PlayStation 4 - 7,169

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for February 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 67,132 Switch - 34,035 Xbox Series X|S - 28,608

PlayStation 4 - 195

Weekly Sales:

Global February 4, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 411,751 Switch - 238,994 Xbox Series X|S - 132,911 PlayStation 4 - 3,715

Global February 11, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 504,969 Switch - 238,126 Xbox Series X|S - 140,932 PlayStation 4 - 5,371

Global February 18, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 444,290 Switch - 227,837 Xbox Series X|S - 131,053 PlayStation 4 - 4,261

Global February 25, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 407,300 Switch - 242,996 Xbox Series X|S - 122,539 PlayStation 4 - 3,863

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

