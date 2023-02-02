PS5 Ships 32.1 Million Units as of December 2022 - Sales

/ 564 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 32.1 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of December 31, 2022.

With 32.1 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of December 2022 that means 7.1 million units were shipped from October to December. This is up 3.2 million from the same quarter in 2021.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 8.4 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 37.7 million units shipped as of December 31, 2015. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 5.6 million units.

There were a total of 86.5 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is down 6.2 million from 92.7 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 62 percent of software sales.

There were 20.8 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is up 9.5 million from 11.3 million first-party games sold a year ago.

The number of PlayStation Plus subscribers is at 46.4 million, which is down 1.6 million from 48.0 million from the same quarter a year ago. There were 112 million monthly active users, an increase of one million from 111 million a year ago.

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, reported revenue increased 433.29 billion yen ($3.37 billion) year-over-year to 1,246.55 billion yen ($9.69 billion), while operating income increased 23.35 billion yen ($0.18 billion) to 116.25 billion yen ($0.90 billion).

Sony's forecast for the Game & Network Services Segment remain unchanged from the November forecast with sales expectation remaining the same. However, operating income is expected to be higher "due to the positive impact of foreign exchange rates."

"Sales are expected to remain unchanged from the November forecast. Operating income is expected to be higher than the November forecast mainly due to the positive impact of foreign exchange rates.," reads the report from Sony.

"In the February forecast, Sony has incorporated approximately 57 billion yen in expenses associated with acquisitions completed within the current fiscal year, including Bungie, Inc. The actual amount of expenses is subject to change depending on factors such as completion timing and the accounting treatment to be finalized after the closing dates."



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles