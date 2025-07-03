Anthem Servers Shutting Down January 12, 2026 - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Electronic Arts announced it is shutting down the servers for Anthem on January 12, 2026.

As of today, the in-game premium currency in no longer available for purchase. The remaining balance can still be used until the servers are go offline.

EA did state there will be no layoffs due to the sunsetting of Anthem.

Read an FAQ below:

Q: How long will I have to play Anthem?

A: Game servers will be available until January 12, 2026 at which time the game will no longer be playable.

Q: Why can’t I play Anthem in offline mode?

A: Anthem was designed to be an online-only title so once the servers go offline, the game will no longer be playable.

Q: Can I still install Anthem if I had previously purchased the game?

A: Yes, if you previously purchased Anthem, the game can still be downloaded from a digital library and played until January 12, 2026.

Q: Why can I no longer purchase Anthem or in-game currency?

A: Over the course of the next 180+ days Anthem will still be playable online and you can use the last of your in-game premium currency as we prepare to sunset the game’s live servers on January 13, 2026.

Q: Will I still be able to use my in-game currency?

A: Yes, you can still use any in-game premium currency that you currently have until the game is sunset on January 12, 2026.

Q: How long will the game stay on EA Play?

A: Anthem will be removed from the EA Play playlist on August 15, 2025.

Q: Has anyone else at BioWare been affected by these changes?

A: No, the sunsetting of Anthem has not led to any layoffs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles