April 2023 Xbox Games with Gold Announced

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for April 2023. Two Xbox One games will be free to download next month.

Here is the list of Games with Gold:

Out of Space: Couch Edition ($9.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 30

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind ($24.99 ERP): Available April 16 to May 15

Here is an overview of the games:

Out of Space: Couch Edition

There is no place like home, especially when you’re drifting through outer space. The challenge is that a deadly alien infestation has also settled in. It will take all your strategic skills to keep each newly generated spaceship house creating resources and recycling alien goo by automating tasks to help keep it clean and comfy. Play with friends to build a sustainable environment that you can all enjoy together.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind

A plot is afoot to put the family out of business and it’s up to you to uncover it. Set prior to season one of the hit show, you can control six key members of the Shelby family, each with different strengths and weaknesses. If you need to bribe a cop, use Polly, but if you need to bust down a door or knock a few skulls, take control of Arthur. By using the right person at the right time and leveraging the game’s unique mechanics to move backwards or forwards through time, you can be the mastermind that puts everyone in sync to help unlock the puzzles.

