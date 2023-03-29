PS5 Best-Selling Console As Sales Jump Over 300% - Americas Hardware Estimates for February 2023 - Sales

/ 1,533 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 652,210 units sold for February 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 15.26 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 380,077 units to bring its lifetime sales to 47.50 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 317,633 units to bring their lifetime sales to 12.12 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 3,609 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.56 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by nearly 217,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 33,000 units. PS4 sold 435,406 units for the month of February 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 284,487 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 494,665 (314.0%). Nintendo Switch sales are up down by 148,393 units (-28.1%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 13,138 units (-4.0%). The PlayStation 4 is down 18,540 units (-83.7%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 158,000 units, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 48,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 8,000 units.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 1.15 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.71 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.63 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for February 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 652,210 (15,261,227) Switch - 380,077 (47,498,671) Xbox Series X|S - 317,633 (12,118,196) PlayStation 4 - 3,609 (41,560,332)

USA hardware estimates for February 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 550,107 Switch - 320,071 Xbox Series X|S - 265,228 PlayStation 4 - 3,176

Weekly Sales:

February 4, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 142,226 Switch - 93,768 Xbox Series X|S - 73,943 PlayStation 4 - 957

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 120,152 Switch - 78,729 Xbox Series X|S - 61,721 PlayStation 4 - 847

February 11, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 192,143 Switch - 96,753 Xbox Series X|S - 84,593 PlayStation 4 - 1,049

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 161,688 Switch - 81,745 Xbox Series X|S - 70,628 PlayStation 4 - 924

February 18, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 171,321 Switch - 93,423 Xbox Series X|S - 79,836 PlayStation 4 - 874

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 144,518 Switch - 78,621 Xbox Series X|S - 66,755 PlayStation 4 - 771

February 25, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 146,520 Switch - 96,133 Xbox Series X|S - 79,261 PlayStation 4 - 729

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 123,749 Switch - 80,976 Xbox Series X|S - 66,124 PlayStation 4 - 634

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles