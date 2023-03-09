PS5 Best-Seller as Sales Increase 460% - Japan Hardware Estimates for February 2023 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Japan with 367,030 units sold for February 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 2.98 million units lifetime in Japan.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 221,082 units to bring its lifetime sales to 28.42 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 25,903 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.43 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 5,321 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.61 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by nearly 254,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 25,000 units. PS4 sold 113,263 units for the month of February 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 637 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 301,534 (460.4%). Nintendo Switch sales are down by 149,699 units (-40.4%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 4,766 units (22.6%). The PlayStation 4 is up 5,277 units (11,993.2%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, the PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 179,000 units, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 93,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 22,000 units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for February 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 367,030 (2,979,775) Switch - 221,082 ( 28,421,509 ) Xbox Series X|S - 25,903 ( 432,655 ) PlayStation 4 - 5,321 ( 9,606,841 )

Weekly Sales:

Japan February 4, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 93,037 Switch - 55,742 Xbox Series X|S - 14,652 PlayStation 4 - 957

Japan February 11, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 93,587 Switch - 55,034 Xbox Series X|S - 3,943 PlayStation 4 - 1,123

Japan February 18, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 88,665 Switch - 48,908 Xbox Series X|S - 6,612 PlayStation 4 - 1,587

Japan February 25, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 91,741 Switch - 61,398 PlayStation 4 - 1,654 Xbox Series X|S - 736

