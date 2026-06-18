The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

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Publisher Outright Games, developer Casual Brothers, and Dr. Seuss Enterprises have announced adventure game, The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch on September 18.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Play as the Grinch, collect ornaments, master gadgets, and tackle festive challenges to decorate the ultimate Christmas tree for the Whos.

Explore Vibrant Worlds

Every Who down in Who-ville is jingling, singing and celebrating. And guess who can’t wait to join them… the Grinch! Now, with a heart three sizes bigger, and a wish to show the Whos he’s changed, could the Grinch’s prize-winning tree be the perfect way to prove it?

Unleash Grinchy Gadgets

Play as the Grinch and Jumbo-Jump through snowy 3D worlds, collecting ornaments to make your tree sparkle brighter with every step. Overcome platforming challenges, explore every nook and cranny, and use the clever gadgets you find to get through each level. Unleash the Snowball Maker to freeze mischievous adversaries, launch into action with the Rocket Skates, and reach new heights with the Jetpack.

Each level is filled with festive adventures. Hop through the Grinch’s Cave, dodging falling stalactites and zipping down watery chutes. Conquer Mt. Crumpit’s slippery ice and giant rolling snowballs. Find your way through Who-wood’s towering trees and springy mushrooms. Then explore Who-ville, leaping across hovering platforms and sneaking into the Whos’ cozy homes. Use your candy canes to break objects and release dazzling ornaments to decorate the Grinch’s Christmas tree and Who-ville Square.

Cooperative Play to Save Christmas

Adventure solo or team up in local cooperative mode. Together with Max, you’ll have fun outsmarting pesky mice, wild forest bats and other curious creatures. Uncover hidden paths and collect every sparkly decoration you can find to make your tree shine.

Make it a merry day in Who-ville, spread Christmas cheer, and create the most spectacular tree the Whos have ever seen!

Key Features:

Bring Cheer to the Whos – Embark on a festive journey to craft the most spectacular Christmas tree and decorate Who-ville Square.

– Embark on a festive journey to craft the most spectacular Christmas tree and decorate Who-ville Square. Explore Vibrant Worlds – Swing, smash and Jumbo-Jump your way through the Grinch’s Cave, Mt. Crumpit, Who-wood and merry Who-ville.

– Swing, smash and Jumbo-Jump your way through the Grinch’s Cave, Mt. Crumpit, Who-wood and merry Who-ville. Unleash Grinchy Gadgets – Take on every challenge with the help of the Rocket Skates, the Jetpack, the Snowball Maker, and more…

– Take on every challenge with the help of the Rocket Skates, the Jetpack, the Snowball Maker, and more… Cooperative Play to Save Christmas – Play solo as the Grinch, or team up with a friend as Max to help you.

– Play solo as the Grinch, or team up with a friend as Max to help you. An Adventure for Everyone – Embark on a whimsical journey inspired by the original books, offering intuitive mechanics and challenges accessible to all.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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