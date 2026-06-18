PlayStation CEO Responds to Reports They Are No Longer Releasing Single-Player Games on PC - News

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Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hideaki Nishino was asked about the recent reports that claim first-party narrative single-player PlayStation games would no longer release on PC and remains exclusive to PlayStation consoles, while live service titles would still come to PC to reach a wider audience.

"We've always determined platform selection based on the characteristics of each title," said Nishina (via ResetEra). "If releasing a title on PC would maximize the gaming experience, we'll continue to consider that option.

"Our current main policy is that, for single-player games developed in-house, we will further refine the value of the gaming experience that PlayStation can offer. At the same time, we believe it is important for live service games to reach a wider audience through online multiplayer, so we continue to view releases on both PS5 and PC as the standard.

"Regardless of the platform, we will make decisions based on the principle of delivering the best possible gaming experience that maximizes each title's unique features."

PlayStation has released the majority of its games this generation to PC. However, more recent releases like Astro Bot and Ghost of Yotei have not been released on PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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