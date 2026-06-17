Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops II Ports Announced for PlayStation - News

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Publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Iron Galaxy have announced it will be releasing ports of Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops II for PlayStation in July. It isn't clear if "PlayStation" means PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

"It's official: the original Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are being ported to PlayStation in July, courtesy of our partners at Iron Galaxy," said Treyarch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii, DS, and PC in November 2010. Call of Duty: Black Ops II released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and PC in November 2012.

The Xbox 360 and PC version are available to play on modern hardware via backwards compatibility or on Steam. However, the PlayStation 3 versions are not compatible on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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