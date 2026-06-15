Ninja Theory, Double Fine & Compulsion Games Reportedly Might Spin Off From Xbox as They Face Closure - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 2,270 Views
Bloomberg's Jason Schreier is reporting that multiple Xbox first-party studios are in negotiations to go independent as they try to avoid being shut down. This is according to multiple sources.
Schreier specifically mentions Hellbade developer Ninja Theory, Keeper and Kiln developer Double Fine, and South of Midnight developer Compulsion Games. However, other studios are at risk of being shutters.
The sources state that even if the studios are able to buy themselves back and go independent that many employees will lose their jobs. Employees at several studios have been informed of the situations and are allowed to look for new work, but were told the status of the studios were still in flux.
Schreier on social media added, "These are not the only three Xbox studios at risk of closure, but there's still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the company's plans. More to come in the next few days and weeks. Safe to say that the Xbox of July will look drastically different than the Xbox of June."
An Xbox spokesperson declined to comment on the situation.
This follows a report earlier today that Xbox was potentially shutting down Compulsion Games and that leadership at the studio are on "negotiations" with Microsoft over the fate of the studio.
Ninja Theory, Double Fine, and Compulsion Games have released award winning games, however, none of them were commercial hits. This follows a change in Xbox leadership that is looking to put more focus on its biggest IPs like Halo, Gears of War, Forza Horizon, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls.
The head of Xbox Game Studios Craig Duncan and Xbox Game Studios chief of staff Louise O’Connor are leaving the company this week. Call of Duty developer Treyarch Studio Head Mark Gordon is also retiring from the company after 22 years to focus on a new chapter.
Xbox CEO Asha Sharma in a recent message sent to employees stated, "It is important to have both optimism and realism as we work to reset the business."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Internet: Those games they made suck
Also Internet: Omg how dare you shut them down.
The critism and hate towards Hellblade, South of Midnight and Keeper received when released was crazy yet now watch people pretend to be upset of those apparently crap games, studio closures.
Cant make this up.
Hellblade 2 is a forgettable experience overall though. The first game was so much better. The third game is looking promising though
I agree, and who's fault was making the experience forgettable? Microsoft or Ninja Theory?
As someone who finished both Hellblade 2, South of Midnight and Keeper I would say they were all good games in their own right, and all with aspects of greatness in them. Honestly, I would probably not have bought any of them though unless they were on a sale, I played all three via Gamepass. But Xbox also asked these studios to make "Gamepass games". As late as yesterday I think I heard Matt Booty saying that they want award winning games (he is maybe still giving speeches on autopilot). The same they said while they closed Tango (Hi Fi Rush). So it really comes across as a big mess and I feel the mismanagement accusations against Xbox are appropriate.
What a waste the last decade of Xbox has been.
Fun fact: Xbox has been in its post E3 2013 era for longer than its pre E3 2013 era.
Yeah. It seems like the 360 was a lucky fluke instead of a solid foundation.
The wheels started to fall off in 2009 but it was subtle enough most people didn't notice. E3 2009 starts fine enough then becomes a Don Matrick E3. Then 2010 with all the Kinect and skittles and Skype. It had fully begun. Just the death warrant was signed, sealed and delivered in 2013.
Does it shock me that these studios are most likely closing? No.
Is it still sad? Yes.
If you want to look at it positively, these studios have all at one point or another said that they were happy to join Xbox because now they have the financial backing to just focus on making the game they want; albeit that to a certain extent surely also was the PR statement they were expected to give, it will be interesting to hear some years from now how Tim Schafer & Co are looking back at their time under Xbox- are they damning the day they gave up their independence or are they content with that at least for some years they were able to do more or less just what they creatively wanted, without worrying whether their studio would survive or not (granted, I think from Tango Gameworks' closure onwards they probably started worrying again). I could imagine that for an artist, having the opportunity to once give it your all is very valuable. From the perspective of someone needing to make a living, having a job is better than not having one, so the verdict will probably also depend on whether they manage to land on their feet again.
If you can't successfully manage a studio like Ninja Theory, who were both talented and cost-conscious, then you have no business in the games business.
Big numbers out of a Halo remake and Gears of War sequel aren't impressive. Those games are going to do big numbers, regardless of their quality.
Games like Hellblade and Pyschonauts 2 are the real test of your organization. If you can't find a way to put quality games like those into enough gamer's hands, then you have no real skill for management.
Unfortunately, it now seems we're seeing what Asha was really put in place to do. Bloodsuck and wind down the Xbox division into its most balance-sheet friendly final form. Then, sell it away to an owner who will only bloodsuck it even further.
They really ought to just spin all of their studios off - Activision, Bethesda, Mojang, etc.
Of course, in the present gaming climate, they're also the potential prey of Trump-affiliated VC firms and the Saudis. If EA isnt safe from a Saudi boyout, nobody is.
Those are the exact first draft potential bloodsuckers, unfortunately. If any of them nab these companies, it's over for them.
Lol bro relax, the games simply weren't that good to sell, they had all the creative freedom they needed to make bangers and you are crying over mediocre studios making mediocre games.
And you're defending a mediocre console platform run by mediocre executives.
Lol console warring now. I play games mate, my platforms do exactly that. If shutting down mediocrity to allow more funds and time being funnelled into the bigger games, so be it.
I guess Sony is Mediocre for closing Bluepoint right? Or did you forget that?
Not console warring. Microsoft has been consistently incompetent in the gaming market, mate. They were in over their head from the beginning. Their first act as a console platform was a failed attempt to buy out Nintendo.
Wtf lol. You are crashing out. I never asked.
I just cant wait for you to call Sony mediocre when they close and lay staff soon :)
I'm not a fan when people lose their jobs. Especially, when it's due to mismanagement. I think we should ask more of our multi-trillion dollar companies.
And how do you know they were mismanaged?
Well you don’t generally close a studio that is successful. And if you’re closing a bunch of them, it implies they were all failing. Therefore, what were the managers doing letting a bunch of studios fail? Seems like they mismanaged them.
Or maybe they under preformed. Do you think the recent games they made were bangers?
If Xbox have a bunch of under-performing studios, clearly the issue isn’t an isolated issue, so Id be asking questions of those overseeing the studios as to what led them to underperform.
Wouldn't be surprised if Arkane is also on the death row. Blade is MIA and their last game death loop was a fart in the wind.
I guess it depends if these layoffs are primarily focused on studios under the XGS umbrella, or if they’re across all of the wider Xbox company.
If the former, Arkane would be safe as it sits under Bethesda. If the latter, who knows.
New video discussing these reports is now live - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sy9QPXvY2gk
Didn’t Ninja Theory just reveal its next game?
So Microsoft put its game as part of its big showcase then within a month the studio is reportedly about to be closed and that game presumably cancelled.
MS probably said for them to finish their last game.
Senua was given a 2027 release date, so given the timings it would seem more likely that it is being canned.
Or the game gets hand passed to another studio. Its not always black or white.
Possibly, but usually isn’t the case unless you’re restarting development.
It pretty unheard of to switch developers when a game is around a year from release.
According to The Verge, it’s official. NT staffers were told today that they were shutting down.
So far NT,double fine, arkane and impulsion. There's also sighting about ID software no longer appearing on Xbox studio could be spun off. This is gonna be a bloodbath.
If there was one of their newly purchased studios I thought was safe, it was Ninja Theory. Hope they are able to break free and remain open.
Reading into the purchase, the owner said that he said "We want to be free from the AAA machine and make games focused on the experience, not around monetization", yet Hellblade they described as "an indie AAA game".
Since then, however, they've made a Hellblade sequel and a online MP game. This doesn't scream of the freedom from AAA he wished. Sometimes, taking those AAA contracts pay the bills.
Strange that Obsidian is not one off them. Avowed was the crappiest game they made. Its was really bad. If they want still be a game studio they should do the same. I forgot The Outer Worlds 2. Two games in row that was really bad.
As much as I hated the acquiring wars, the question is would these studios have survived any longer, or even as long as this, if they had been on their own all this time.