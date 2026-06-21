Ubisoft Co-Founder Claude Guillemot Has Died in a Plane Crash - News

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One of the co-founders of Ubisoft, Claude Guillemot, has died at the age of 69 in a plane crash.

Ubisoft has confirmed to Ouest-France that Claude was one of two people killed in a small aircraft crash in a field near La Baule airport on June 19.

Ubisoft in a statement said "it was with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Claude Guillemot, co-founder of the Group and President of Guillemot Corporation, in an accident. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Claude founded Ubisoft with his four brothers - Christian, Gérard, Michel, and Yves - in March 1986 with the original name of "Ubi Soft" as it represented "ubiquitous" software. Yves is the current CEO and chairman of Ubisoft.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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