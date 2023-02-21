Ubisoft Confirmed to Attend E3 2023 - News

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in an investors call attended by IGN announced the gaming company will attend E3 2023.

"If E3 happens, we will be there and we will have a lot of things to show," said Guillemot.

ReedPop President Lance Fensterman in a statement said E3 2023 is still on track to take place.

"E3 is full speed ahead and we are pleased with the progress and engagement from the community," said Fensterman. "As we have confirmed exhibitors we are eager to share more as details get cemented and participants ready their own detailed plans. In other parts of the ReedPop gaming portfolio we rarely release participants until close to the event but now will adjust our style to the E3 way as we can.

"We will be sending our first round of media and content creator registration approvals today and will have news to share in the next few weeks on some of the exciting new additions to the Remastered E3 2023."

This follows a report that Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony will be skipping E3 this year. Microsoft does plan to run its usual yearly showcase around the same time as E3, while Nintendo in recent years has held its Nintendo Direct digital event during the time of E3. PlayStation dropped out of E3 in 2019.

