Rumor: PlayStation to Lay Off At Least 50% of Bungie Staff This Summer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,086 Views
French journalist at TV and radio network BFMTV Sylvain Trinel on social media is claiming to have heard Bungie is set to lay off at least 50 percent of its staff this summer.
"Bungie should expect massive layoffs this summer," said Trinel (via Google Translate). "I'm treading carefully, but I'm hearing talk of at least 50% of the workforce affected (permanent or contract staff) following the end of Destiny 2 and the situation with Marathon."
These claims follow a report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier that stated Bungie is planning a significant number of layoffs following the ending of new content updates for Destiny 2. There are also currently no plans to start production on Destiny 3.
Trinel also says to expect a "massive bloodbath" with layoffs across the gaming industry and to keep on eye on the date of July 1.
There was another report from Jason Schreier claiming first-party Xbox studios - Ninja Theory, Double Fine, and Compulsion Games - are all at risk of closure and are currently negotiating with Microsoft to buy themselves back and go independent. Other studios at Xbox are also at risk of closure.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Yeahhh more layoffs. This is never ending. Anyway new video discussing this and other layoffs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnhCqu72JXQ
They spent 3.6b for 1 live service game and a studio that they didn't even get full control....biggest heist in video game history.
...Do the layoffs ever end?
Not with the current business culture, particularly in tech type business models (the 'Office Space' culture, the Mike Judge film, has really expanded over everything). Corporations are about the song and dance of "doing the hard thing" to make the board happy. It's often a lot more arbitrary than people want to admit. A justification is usually stated, but it's often fabricated nonsense, or at least not the best decision, just the decision that made the biggest impression on certain people.
In other words, it's not really for the betterment of the business, but about a demonstration by management staff so their own superiors can look good. It's a game of impressions going all the way up to the board, for a series of bonuses and promotions at the expense of others below them. And the board generally has no investment into the lives of the staff; because they themselves just want to be able to make a good impression to shareholders who are often not very in tune to what's going on: "cost cut? thumbs up!"
The American corporate machine is a collective psychopath. One day Sony was likely telling Bungie "You guys are rock stars" and a few years later, guillotined.
From 1,600 employees in 2023 to potentially 400 in 2026. Incredible.
1,600 people under 1 single studio is ridiculous...In comparison Insomniac has 450 and they manage to output games.
What job do 80% of this 1600 are getting paid for exactly I wonder.
Destiny was a live-service MMO. Requires an insane amount of resources and developers to make seasonal content, annual expansions, etc. Insomniac only makes single player games. Not as many resources needed.
The biggest live service games can have thousands of developers working on them.
I agree with this. I don't think people fully appreciate how much goes into content update pipelines. Even for mobile games, some of the studios have 3 or 4 pods/cells of anywhere between 4 to 20 people cycling out updates with a core team and a network team. That's beside their QA, marketing, legal, product management, and general office staff (like HR, IT and such).
It's possible for small studios with very talented general-purpose sorts to work miracles, but it is unsustainable without life sacrifice, stress, and other mental issues. That's why a lot of those studios once they get past the founding phase, expand out their departments for the staff they actually need so they're not just working and sleeping and suffering breakdowns.
But embark only have 300 people yet all the games they made are live service like the finals and arc raiders. Oh and I just did a quick look at arrow head studio they have 150 people for HD2
Embark is also rapidly expanding. They grew from 100 people around 2022 to now over 350 (366 as of this winter, to be exact).
The amount of content a game like Destiny requires makes Finals/Arc Raiders and HD2 look like child’s play. Those games are only 1 thing each.
Destiny is about 5 different games in 1.
Imo, Bungie should have either kept making Halo with MS, full Halo 1-3 team and all, or they should have disbanded. They're going the way of Rare. It's sad to see.
I don't know what the long term vision for Bungie was supposed to be. Destiny 2 was already somewhat old when Sony bought Bungie, and Marathon is way too unforgiving for broad appeal.
Sucks for the devs, because the quality of both titles was high. Seems like a bigger strategy problem.
with the scale and hi demand in quality games today, the video game industry is going to have a hard time surviving