Rumor: PlayStation to Lay Off At Least 50% of Bungie Staff This Summer - News

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French journalist at TV and radio network BFMTV Sylvain Trinel on social media is claiming to have heard Bungie is set to lay off at least 50 percent of its staff this summer.

"Bungie should expect massive layoffs this summer," said Trinel (via Google Translate). "I'm treading carefully, but I'm hearing talk of at least 50% of the workforce affected (permanent or contract staff) following the end of Destiny 2 and the situation with Marathon."

These claims follow a report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier that stated Bungie is planning a significant number of layoffs following the ending of new content updates for Destiny 2. There are also currently no plans to start production on Destiny 3.

Trinel also says to expect a "massive bloodbath" with layoffs across the gaming industry and to keep on eye on the date of July 1.

There was another report from Jason Schreier claiming first-party Xbox studios - Ninja Theory, Double Fine, and Compulsion Games - are all at risk of closure and are currently negotiating with Microsoft to buy themselves back and go independent. Other studios at Xbox are also at risk of closure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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