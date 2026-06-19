PlayStation Says AI to 'Unleash the Creativity' of Its Studios - News

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Sony in a recent filing with the US Security and Exchange Commission has a section that discusses the role of AI and how it can be used in video game development.

The section is titled "driving growth with AI" and provides examples as to how Sony and PlayStation are "leveraging AI across its businesses."

Read the details from the filing below:

AI brings new opportunities for value creation and growth, and remains a tool to unlock human potential, not a replacement for artists or creators. Under this principle, Sony introduced examples of how it is leveraging AI across its businesses.

The role of AI

AI is not only for efficiency, but also a tool to empower creators to expand their creativity, making it easier to take on more innovative projects that were previously difficult to pursue due to constraints of cost and time.

Sony is continuing a collaborative pilot initiative with Bandai Namco to explore the use of generative AI and other advanced technologies, and has confirmed gains such as a significant increase in speed and an improvement in productivity per person in video production. Sony aims to continue to integrate its own technologies with generative AI to establish a creator-first production environment that maximizes creative potential while ensuring safety and security.

How AI evolves the PlayStation experience

As AI lowers barriers to creation and increases the volume and diversity of content, the PlayStation platform and studios are expected to remain critical in delivering high quality experiences and helping players discover the right content in an increasingly crowded landscape.

Within the studio business, AI powered tools are automating repetitive workflows and improving productivity across areas such as software development, quality assurance, 3D modeling, and animation, allowing production teams to focus on building richer worlds and gameplay experiences.

Across the platform business, AI is driving efficiency, personalization, and customer value at scale, while continued investments in AI and machine learning are expected to push visual fidelity forward and deliver higher quality player experiences.

Overall, AI is expected to unleash the creativity of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s studios, power a more curated and consumer-centric platform, and enhance the PlayStation experience, supported by its global player base, deep IP library, and integrated ecosystem.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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