Dune and Doctor Strange Writer Hired to Work on Gears of War Movie

Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Jon Spaihts, who is known for co-writing Dune and Doctor Strange, has been hired by Netflix to work on the Gears of War movie.

"Gears of War is one of the all-time great action games, with vivid characters, a beautifully designed world, and a combat system that drives home the lethality of war and the importance of standing by your squadmates," Spaihts told Variety.

"It wants to be cinema, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to help that happen."

Gears of War developer The Coalition in its own statement added, "We’re thrilled to partner with Jon and the Netflix team to bring Gears of War to life. Jon is a master storyteller with a talent for creating epic, science-fiction universes, and he truly loves Gears of War. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to honor our franchise and deliver an authentic story to our fans."

The last entry in the series was the spin-off title, Gears Tactics, in April 2020, while the last mainline entry, Gears 5, released in September 2019.

The Gears of War franchise has sold over 41 million units worldwide as of August 2019.

