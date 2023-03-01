EU Regulators Extend Deadline to Decide on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal - News

The European Union regulators, the European Commission, in a filing posted today has decided to extend its deadline for its decision on Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The deadline has been extended by 10 days to April 25. This is the second time the European Commission has extended its deadline.

Microsoft has been facing scrutiny by the European Commission, as well as from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US and the Competition and Market Authority (CMA) in the UK. The deal has confirmed to have been approved in Brazil, Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.

The CMA last month in its provisional conclusion concluded the deal could put Microsoft in an even stronger position in cloud gaming and could stifle competition in the growing market, which in turn could harm UK gamers who are unable to afford consoles. It could also weaken the rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation in the video game console market and the CMA says this could also harm UK gamers.

The FTC in December announced it was looking to sue to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard as it would give Microsoft the ability to suppress its competitors in gaming. The FTC pointed to Microsoft's record of acquiring and using gaming content to suppress content from rival consoles, including its acquisition of the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax Media.

To mitigate some of the concerns from regulators Microsoft has signed a 10-year partnership with Nvidia to bring Xbox games on PC to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service. If Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal is approved it will bring games from Activision Blizzard to GeForce Now, including Call of Duty.

Microsoft has also signed a "binding 10-year legal agreement" with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms if Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer this week stated the company will treat Call of Duty the same way it does with Minecraft keeping the game multiplatform and available on as many platforms as possible.

"We want to increase the places where people can play Call of Duty," said Spencer at the time. "I think a little bit like Minecraft. I think when we acquired Minecraft, our monthly active player base was 20-30 million. I'm doing this from memory, but I think that's about the size Minecraft was. And I think it's about maybe 120 million monthly players on Minecraft."

