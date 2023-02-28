Phil Spencer: Microsoft Will Not Make Any Call of Duty Content Exclusive to Xbox - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Xbox On was asked about the Activision Blizzard deal and the future of Call of Duty.

The plan for Microsoft is to treat Call of Duty the same way it does with Minecraft keeping the game multiplatform and available on as many platforms as possible.

"We want to increase the places where people can play Call of Duty," said Spencer. "I think a little bit like Minecraft. I think when we acquired Minecraft, our monthly active player base was 20-30 million. I'm doing this from memory, but I think that's about the size Minecraft was. And I think it's about maybe 120 million monthly players on Minecraft.

"And you do that obviously, first and foremost by nurturing the creative - make sure the game evolves and the teams have resources they need to build a great game, because in the end it's about great games."

Spencer mentioned the agreements Microsoft has with Nintendo and Nvidia. Microsoft signed a "binding 10-year legal agreement" to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms if Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved. Microsoft has also signed a 10-year partnership to bring Xbox games on PC to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

"With Call of Duty, I think we've made some specific agreements with Nintendo and with Nvidia to ensure the game can show up in front of more places," he added. "And you obviously don't make the game bigger by taking it away from anybody.

"I looked the other day. Wee have 58 games in our portfolio that are available on the PlayStation Store today. Now we've acquired a lot of those like the Doom games and the Fallout games, but even things we're updated like ESO (Elder Scrolls Online), Fallout 76.

"And so we expect to hit a certain level of quality on all of those games - the level of quality that PlayStation players expect. So that's our goal. And the same thing on PC and the same thing on Nintendo.

"And so when we say available everywhere or not exclusive, we want to make absolutely the best version of Call of Duty for any player on any of those platforms."

Spencer was asked if that includes anything about exclusivity in regards to content and he said it does not.

"I sit here today with a great game that's come out in the last couple of weeks, Hogwarts Legacy. And yes, there is a quest that's available on PlayStation. It's not available on Xbox. And part of that - and I know this is part of the industry - that's not the game we're trying to play here either. It's not about a skin on a gun. It's not about a certain kind of mode of the game.

"The same version of the game will be available on all platforms, which is really what we do today. Like if you're a Minecraft player on PlayStation I don't think you feel like you have the lesser version of Minecraft or Minecraft Dungeons or [Minecraft] Legends, which is coming out when it ships."

Spencer added Minecraft Legends will support cross-play and the team at Xbox wants to "make sure those players feel like they have a great experience on the platform they choose to play on."

