Tokyo Game Show 2026 Exhibitors List Revealed - News

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by, posted 3 hours ago

Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association has revealed the list of exhibitors for Tokyo Game Show 2026, which will run from September 17 to 21 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

The number of exhibitors is 759 this year, including 484 domestic and 275 international. exhibitors are from 51 countries and regions and there will be 3,946 booths.

Here is the full list of exhibitors:

General Exhibition Area

Alaya Studio

ALLONE

Aniplex

AORUS

AppPay

AREA 35

Asobism

Astrae Oratio

ASUS JAPAN

Axisray Lab

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Beep Japan / Serenity Forge

/ Serenity Forge BenQJapan

BeXide

BIPA (Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency)

Bushiroad

Canon

CAPCOM

CFD Sales

CITY CONNECTION

Corsair Fanatec Japan

CyberConnect2

D3PUBLISHER

Defios

DIP (Daegu Digital Innovation Promotion Agency)

DITP (Thailand Pavilion)

DMM GAMES(EXNOA)

DOBE

Drecom

DRIMAGE JAPAN

JAPAN DUNLOP

ECI GAMES

Edia

EnigmatrixGames

ENTERGRAM

G TUNE-NEXTGEAR (MouseComputer)

GALLERIA (THIRDWAVE)

Game Carrot

GAME FREAK

Game Source Entertainment

Games From Portugal

Gamesir

Gemdrops

Genki

Google Play

Graph

GungHo Online Entertainment

Gunma prefecture

HAMSTER

Happinet

historia

HORI

HYPER REAL

INTI CREATES

I-O DATA DEVICE

IRONMACE

Italy Pavilion

ITC

Iwakuni City

IzanagiGames

Jeonbuk Global Game Center

JET STUDIO

Kakehashi Games

KAWAKAMISANGYO

Keimyung University Immersive Media COSS

KEMCO

King’s Raid

KOEI TECMO GAMES

Konami Digital Entertainment

KOREA PAVILION

K-SILVER

L&K

Lan-bridge Game

LEADJOY

LEAFshade

Lenovo Japan

LEVEL5

Lighthouse Studio

LIONA

lowiro

LY

Malaysia Pavilion

Mango Party

Minimum Studio

Mizuno

Moscow Game Hub

Moss

MSI

MUTAN

NAKANISHI MFG

National Institute for Environmental Studies

Neconome

NeoBards Entertainment

netmarble

NEXON

Nextorage

NHK x Game

NHN JAPAN

JAPAN noisycroak

Norwegian Games

One or Eight

OPTAGE

Pakistan Pavilion (Provisional)

Panasonic

Phase

PinCool

PLAION REPLAI

REPLAI playcare japan activity associetion

PLAYISM

Pocketpair

Project Moon

Pulsar Gaming Gears

RAZBAM JAPAN

REBORNSMITH

Red Dunes Games

Rising Tide

Samurai Cats: Meow Order

SanDisk

Sanrio

Sapporo Game Camp

Sega

Sheer Tianyi Technology

Shenzhen KTC Technology

Shochiku

SHUEISHA GAMES

Sichuan Digital Publishing & Media

Sichuan Provincial Game Innovation and Development Center; Sichuan Digital World Culture and Technology

Silent Bark Games

SilverStarJapan

Smilegate

Sofmap

Sony Interactive Entertainment

SQUARE ENIX

Studio EMBERS

EMBERS SUCCESS

Taipei Game Show

Tassei Denki

Denki tatsumaki games

TECOPARK

Teyon Japan

Japan TOKYO MX

Top Hat Studios

Topre

Toydium

Tripo AI

Ukiyo Studios

ULTRANOVA Entertainment

viviON

VRChat

WAWE

Winking Studios

YOSHIMOTO KOGYO

YYSTV Media & Video Game Museum

ZETA DIVISION

ZUIKI

4Gamer.net

Smartphone Game Area

Around X Next Challenge

Bancho Laboratory for Psychiatry

Bountykinds Solutions

Stationery Heroes

Gaming Hardware Area

Aiuto

AndGAMER (Void Gaming&AIM1)

AULA

AVerMedia Technologies Inc.

Azeron

Be-Area

Brook Gaming

CANVY

Dongguan 3E Electronics

Dongguan Gaoxd Precision Industry

EA SEMI (SHANGHAI) TECH

SEMI (SHANGHAI) TECH EPOMAKER

eXtremeRate

Fosi Audio Japan

FOSTEX(Foster Electric)

FumoShop

GRAPHT

Guangdong Ouxide

GUIZHOU FUDING RUBBER AND PLASTIC

HKC

Huion

Insta360

KAJIMA

KARNOX

Keychron

KIBU

Mirai Create

moimate

MOZA Racing

NERDER

OSCAR

Rabbit0 / ATK Gear

SANWA DENSHI

SATN

Shanghai Flydigi Electronics Tech

SHENZHEN TOMTOC TECHNOLOGY

TALONGAMES

Tokyo Onkyo

TTC

Warsong Technology

XEO LAB

XPPen

XVX Keyboard

YISHIN

YUNZII

Gaming Lifestyle Area

ARCHISITE

GIFU PLASTIC INDUSTRY

Karumoa

Meganemonoya

MIDBASE

Pixio (Hamee)

Secretlab

AR/VR Area

bHaptics

FORUM8

Gatebox

Japan Electronics College ProjectVR

PocketReal

ROOX

Soulart

Udexreal Technology

eSports Area

CLUTCHY

PCCS

SPYGEA

Sterling

WALLHACK

ZeroBankX Japan

Game Academy Area

Aichi Institute of Technology

Aichi University of Technology

Akademeia 21st Century(Nagoya Designer Academy / Fukuoka Designer Academy)

Anabuki Business College at Fukuyama

ARS Computer College

Arts college Yokohama

Aso Pop Culture College

Bunkyo University

Chuo Institute of Information and Design College

CLARK NEXT High School

Computer College Nagoya

ECC COLLEGE OF COMPUTER AND MULTIMEDIA

EHIME Prefectual MATSUYAMA MINAMI HIGH SCHOOL TOBE BRANCH

Game Programming LAB

Gevent

HANNAN UNIVERSITY

Higashi-Nihon Design & Computer College

Hokkaido Computer School

Hokkaido Cyber Creator Professional Training College

Hokkaido Information University

Human Academy

IBM

International Business Information College

International InformationAndEngineeringAutomoblieCollege

IWASAKI GAKUEN

GAKUEN Japan Electronics College

Kanagawa Institute of Technology

Kawahara Vocational College of Electronics and Business

KCS X JOHO

Kinki Computer & Electronics College

KOKUSAI RIKO COLLEGE

KokusaiDenshiBusiness Technical School

Kumamoto Prefectural Amakusa Technical High School/Amakusa City

Kyushu Institute of Information Sciences

Kyushu Sangyo University

Lunch Time Effect Lab

Mirai business college of vocation

Mito Digital College

NAGOYAKOGAKUIN COLLEGE

NIHON KOGAKUIN COLLEGE /Tokyo University of Technology

Niigata Computer College

Numazu Professional Training College of Business and Information Technology

OECU eSports (Osaka Electro-Communication University)

Okayama Information College

Osaka Designer Academy

Osaka Electro-Communication University

osaka institute of technology information science and technology

OSAKA SOGO COLLEGE OF DESIGN

Ota Information & Business College

Reitaku University Chen Lab

Renaissance high school group

RISSHISHA

Saitama IT & WEB College

SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design)

SHINAGAWA GAKUGEI HIGH SCHOOL

Shobi University

Shohoku College

Shonan Insutitute of Technology

TOHO GAKUEN College of Film, Anime, and CG

Anime, and CG Tohoku Computer College

Tokyo City University

TOKYO COOL JAPAN ACADEMY

Tokyo Jitsugyo High School

Tokyo University of Information Sciences

Toyama College of Business and Information Technology

Toyo Institute of Art and Design

TRIDENT COLLEGE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Vantan Game Academy

Waseda-Bunri College of Arts & Sciences

All Accessibility Area

ARAYA

Japan Electronics College Project Allcea

Indie Game Area

Anarch Entertainment

April 8th

APRIZE

ASK

Astro Production

Aurora Studio

BASSAI-DAI

BitSummit

Black Beard Design Studio

Black Tower Studios

BlastEdge Games

Brazil Games

Bustr Media Enterprise

Chin-Chan

CleverPlays Studio

Cometa Games

Coyote Runner

CRAFTS&MEISTER

Creative Wales

Crico

DICO

Digital Hollywood University

DreamJack

Drecom

Dungeon Settlers

Edcorp

Edentopia

Elysium

Enpitsu Games

Erabit Studios

ESDigital Games

EUPHONIC

Fahrenheit 213

Fat Goblins

Flawless Gaming

FlyteCatEmotion

FORCES

Frontier Works

Fruitbat Factory

Fun2 Studio

FURYU

Gamersky Games

Games From Jakarta

Games from Spain

Game Teahouse&WiseGames

Gamirror Games

G-MODE

Gonggamore content

GRAVITY GAME ARISE

GRIM RONIN

GYEONGNAM GLOBAL GAME CENTER

Happinet

Happy Volcano

HARRISONWORLD

HellHeart Breaker

HIGHFIVE DOG

Ichigoichie

Idea Bombers

IGDA Japan Chapter

iGi indie Game incubator SO-FU

Immersive Media COSS

Imperfect Games

India Pavilion

INDIE LIVE EXPO

Infini Fun

I-rori Entertainment

Jeonnam Information & Culture Industry Promotion Agency

JOSHIBI_GAMES powered by AISIS

KaeruPanda

KALPA: Cosmic Symphony

Kapurino

KIC Games

Kipwak Studio

Kisoutenguys

KODANSHA

KOOAPPS PHILIPPINES

Kunpan Games

Kurosawa Studios

KUU

Lake On Fire

On Fire Lakeview Games

LIKEXUE TOKYO: Open World Japanese Learning

LudoGeist

Lugn Games

Matrix

MBA International

METASLA

Microlandia

MKstudio

Monster Bath Games

MYservice

Nalua Studio

Nao Games

NEOGULLAB

Neon Noroshi

Nestopi

NexTone

NGJ

NITRO PLUS

offbrand games

OgreeGames – Lucid Tarot

Optillusion Games

Games OTIPLE

PARCO

perelesoq

Phoenixx

Piisu

Pip Puzzle

PLANETA

PLAYISM

PLITHUS

Poland Pavilion

Project Solaris & MEAT-GRINDER & Overbit & Every Wednesday

& MEAT-GRINDER & Overbit & Every Wednesday Psi Games Online

radiuthree

RE: HALU Project

Rockinforged

ROCOCO

rokaplay

rokuyonichinana

room6

Root on

Sanobusiness

Sclobo

Second Win Games

Sendai College of Design and Technology

SERIALGAMES

SKOOTA GAMES

Software Control

Sola

Space Drilling Station

SpringGuild

Starpunk Studio

StirSystem

Subway: 0% Escape

SUKEBAN GAMES

SuperShark

Sweden Game Arena

Tails of Fate

Taiwan Computer Graphics Manufacturing

Taiwan Indie Showcase (powered by ADI)

TASKIV

TECH.C. GAME PROJECT

TENDA Games

tenshabi

TERLETSKI GAMES

TheoriaCode

Thermite Games

ΤΟΕΙ

Tokyo Communication Arts College

Tokyo Information Design Professional University

TOKYO UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY

TOM CREATE

Total Mayhem Games

Toydium

TRAMWORKS

Ultinet

Unmasked Truths: Shattered Dreams

Vaka

Ved: Recure

Venn Studios

Walker Industries

Whitethorn Games

Winning Entertainment Group

Wonderland Kazakiri

World Map

World of Anterra

XD

Yabukaradoo

YAMI

YANEURA GAMES

YAO!GAMES

ZAKUZAKU

Selected Indie 80

Acarino Games

Arash Negahban

Artificial Extinction 2

INTERACTIVE

Awesomes

Bad Magpie

Bahgonia

BARKOUR

Become

Cham-gaming

Chasing Rats Games

DeadlyCrow Games

Devotion Interactive

DONUT PANIC

PANIC Double Jack

DOUKUTSU PENGUIN CLUB

EthrA

Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg

FILO: Something Filamentous

Flaming Fowl Studios

Future Entertainment Company

Gearbyte Games

Gentle Giants

Go Slimey Go!

HiroshiIdenoPresents

Hubert

Hugecalf Studios

i want to be a tree (but life has other ideas)

IN SILICO

INTERSCAPE

Invisible Rabbit

JNR Ueno Station 1979

lidlocks

Loadstar

Looney Dog Productions

Loopr Partners

LudenArts – MASK IT –

megutan

MONO ENTERTAINMENT

MOSKEYBOARDOON

Nientum Op.ZERO

Okawari!

P.F.J.

P.U.Q.U.

Paradoxical

Pat-o-Logic Studio

PlayLab DiTella

Prank Maker

Puzzle Deck

RIFTSTORM

Room 127

Safe Flight Games & Joey Schutz

& Joey Schutz slapTrax

Smash ‘N Grab

Smiley Dog Studio

SporkTank

Straight Banana

Stretched Studio

Studio ZeF

StudioWink

Surume koubou

Sweet Home

Takahiro Miyazawa

Teach My Little Sister How to Drive

Team Gehanashi

Team-Reverberate-

Tempo Lab Games

Tokyo Polytechnic University

TOONLEAGUE

Truckful

Merchandise / Sales Area

AI PikattoAnime

ALRERNONPRODUCT

Ayame

Bandai Namco Entertainment

BANDAI SPIRITS

BLACK BALLOON MARKET

CAPCOM

COSPA

CyberConnect2

DRECOM SHOP

Ensky

Fangamer

Fnatic Gear(ASK)

FUTAROKU

GAMECENTER CX

GAMES GLORIOUS

GRAPHT

HanedaProject

IIJAN

InfoLens

Insert Coin Japan

KOEI TECMO GAMES

Konami Digital Entertainment

MediaLink

NHN JAPAN

NikkeiBP

Pocketpair

Pulsar Gaming Gears

Rakuten Group

SEGA/ATLUS

Spiderwebs

SQUARE ENIX

SSS

STARFORGED

TORCH TORCH

TOYPLA

vaultroom

Yellow

ZETA DIVISION

+1F

Family Game Park

Bnandai Namco Entretainment

Bufff

CAPCOM

Happinet

ICTPARK

Konami Digital Entertainment

NTV Wands

PLANETA

room6

Sanrio

SEGA

SQUARE ENIX

Tygame magazine

Business Solution Area

Α.Ο.Μ.

ADIA Studios

adjoe Playtime

Ad-Virtua

AHIRU

AIQVE ONE

Akatsuki Taiwan

Almedia

Alpha CRC

Aoi Industries

Apogee

AQUASTAR

Asia Air Survey

AssetHub

AttendMe

AZSTOKE

beyond

BlasTrain

Brushup

Bullet Group

C&R Creative Studios

C-Garden

Checkout

Craftsman Software

CRI Middleware

D.H

Diarkis

DICO

DIG-R

DynaComware

Dynamic Map Platform

e.m.y.c design

ElEngine

ErudAite

FINE

FMC

ForCreators

Game8

GAMEDEX

G-angle

Geolocation Technology

GIANTY

G-STAR Organizing Committee

IKY

Incredibuild Japan

Interworks Confidence

IWATA

JOCDN

kagoshima isa city

KDDI Technology

Keywords International

Kumamoto City

Kumamoto Prefecture

KusArt

Lapin

Leaf Studio

Levtech

LIGHT

Lionbridge Games

MediBang Trade

memoQ

Mie Translation Services

MIRAISENS

Morisawa

mountain studio

Myriashue

Niigata City

Nikkei Gaming

NITTOC CONSTRUCTION

ohashi metal manufacturing

Online Station & gamescom asia Thailand Game Show

Original Force

PayPal

POLE TO WIN VIET NAM

POLYGONMAGIC

Poppin Games Japan

PUNKT

QiYou Game Booster

Racjin

REALVE

RICOH PFU COMPUTING

Samsung R&D Institute Japan

Scenario Technology Mikagami

Sensor Tower

Sentry

Shachihata

Shinwork Technology

Shizuoka City

Side International Japan

SpriteStudio: CRIware

SQUARE ENIX IMAGE STUDIO

SSS Entertainment

StrangeBrain

Sunbird

SunFlare

TAITRA

TALENT GEAR

Tencent Japan

Japan TenjoyJapan

TOIN

Tokenz

Too

ULTRA-X ASIA PACIFIC

V

WitOne

Wordbee

Wovn Technologies

Xsolla Japan

Yeehe

YOKOSUKA City

Yuno

2itz Studio

7shot

AI Technology Pavilion (at Business Solution Area)

Adobe

Anchor Node

CLOUD CREATIVE STUDIOS

Final Aim

HEROZ

Kmood

Meshy AI

Mychara

OSJ

Studio51

Thinking Data

Ubitus

XR SUMMITS

ZEAL

Business Meeting Area

Adrea

Ad-Virtua

Amazon Web Services Japan

Anime KADOKAWA (Global Licensing)

Around X Next Challenge

Atari

Bandai Namco Filmworks

Bandai Namco Filmworks

BLOOBER TEAM

Byking

CARTA ZERO

Century Games

COLOPL

Com2uS

Cygames

DeNA

Dimps

Discord

DMM GAMES(EXNOA)

Dream Voice Studio

Drecom

EBANX

Eliphant Japan

Embassy of Canada to Japan

ESDigital Games

French Delegation

FURYU

Game Carrot

Game KADOKAWA (Game Business)

Gamersky Games

Games from Spain

G-angle

GC Social Media

Globant

GREE Holdings

Holdings GungHo Online Entertainment / GRAVITY

Gwangju Information & Content Agency

Happinet

HEXADRIVE

Japan External Trade Organization

Jeonbuk Global Game Center

Jeonnam Information & Culture Industry Promotion Agency

KEMCO

Keywords International

Kodansha

KOP Global

KOREA PAVILION

Kudos Productions

LuxAria Games Studio

MEGAXUS INFOTECH

Microids

MINELOADER STUDIOS

MIX

MIXI

NAVER WEBTOON

Nintendo

Original Force

OSJ

PHI Law Office

PlatinumGames

Pocketpair

PQube

Project LONGQUAN

Proxima Beta Europe

Red Art Games

SAFARI GAMES

Samsung SSD

Shochiku

Side International Japan

SneakyBox

SNK

Streamline Studios

SunFlare

Teyon Japan

TMS ENTERTAINMENT

Tohokushinsha (TFC)

Torisan

TOSE

Tubular Labs

Ultra Factory

United Kingdom Games

Vertic Studios

Virtuos

vivION

XAC

xeen

YUKE’S

2P Games

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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