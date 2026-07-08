Tile Puzzle Game Fangtopia Launches in 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, and PC - News

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Publisher Secret Mode and developer Absolutely Games announced the tile puzzle game, Fangtopia, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2026.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Sink your fangs into Fangtopia, a cozy and relaxing tile puzzle game where you assemble landscapes to craft a monsterrific paradise for friendly ghouls and ghosts. Design a care-free, scare-free world of gentle chills.

Build for beauty or aim for high scores, it’s entirely up to you.

All Treats, No Tricks

100 Percent Scare-Free – Fangtopia‘s fiends are friendly, not frightening!

– Fangtopia‘s fiends are friendly, not frightening! No Time Pressure – Relax and build your world at your own pace

– Relax and build your world at your own pace Island-Building Puzzles – Complete objectives to earn new landmarks and monsters

Match Tiles

Place landscape hex tiles from a randomly generated stack to complete objectives and score points. Watch as your world connects into a hauntingly beautiful landscape filled with misty mountains, dark woods, snaking rivers, and charming towns with tasty little villagers… (Just kidding!)

Place Landmarks

Score big to unearth unique landmarks. Complete special terrain objectives to earn more tiles and expand your world. What new pieces will you uncover as you pack your spooky realm with wholesome and mysterious sights?

Discover Monsters

Where should the werewolf live? Which mountain cluster is just right for the yeti? There’s a world of whimsical monsters waiting to find their perfect home.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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