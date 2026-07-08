Mario Kart Tour is Shutting Down in September - News

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Nintendo announced it is shutting down Mario Kart Tour on September 29 at 11:00 pm PT / September 30 at 2:00 am ET / 7:00 am UK.

The sale of rubies ended starting today. They can be used in the Spotlight Shop, Mii Racing Suit Shop, and Coin Rush until service ends.

All automatic subscription renewals and new subscriptions to the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass have also stopped. All benefits will be made available for free until the game shuts down starting with the Vacation Tour on August 4.

Mario Kart Tour released for iOS and Android in September 2019.

Read details on the changes to Gold Pass below:

1. Players whose Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscriptions extend past the start of maintenance at 11:00 p.m. PT on July 7, 2026:

You can continue to enjoy Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass benefits, minus continuous-subscription benefits, until 10:59 p.m. PT on September 29, 2026, for free.

Note: This includes players in a free-trial period.

2. Players without a Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscription at the start of maintenance at 11:00 p.m. PT on July 7, 2026:

Beginning with the start of the Vacation Tour at 11:00 p.m. PT on August 4, 2026, until 10:59 p.m. PT on September 29, 2026, you can enjoy Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass benefits, minus continuous-subscription benefits, for free.

Q&A

Q. Do I have to take any extra steps to enjoy Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass benefits for free?

A. No extra steps are required to enjoy Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass benefits during its period of free availability.

Q. Which Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass benefits do I have access to?

A. You can access the following benefits.

・ Gold Gifts

・ Gold Challenges

・ 200cc

・ The maximum amount of base points and coins that can be earned in one day is doubled

・ The multiplayer pipe gauge will fill twice as fast

・ Multiplayer grade cap will be S+9.

Note: You cannot receive continuous-subscription benefits beginning 11:00 p.m. PT on July 7, 2026.

Q. Can I not use the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass until 11:00 p.m. PT on August 4, even if I have used it in the past?

A. If you were not subscribed to the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass when maintenance began at 11:00 p.m. PT on July 7, 2026, you cannot use it until 10:59 p.m. PT on August 4, regardless of your past subscription history.

Q. Can you share a Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass between different operating systems during its period of free availability?

A. If you are using the same save data, you can enjoy the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass benefits regardless of operating system.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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