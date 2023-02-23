Shinji Mikami to Leave Tango Gameworks in the Coming Months - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 519 Views
Bethesda announced Tango Gameworks founder Shinji Mikami will be leaving the studio in the "coming months."
"We can confirm that Shinji Mikami has decided to leave Tango Gameworks in the coming months. We thank him for his work as a creative leader and supportive mentor to young developers on The Evil Within franchise, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and, of course, Hi-Fi Rush.
"We wish Mikami-san well in the future and are excited by what lies ahead for the talented developers at Tango."
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in his own statement via Twitter stated, "Thank you Mikami-san for your leadership and your great contributions to the industry. Your guidance and input over the last 2 years has been valuable to me. Looking forward to our continued friendship and looking forward to what lies ahead for Tango Gameworks."
Thank you Mikami-san @shinji_mikami for your leadership and your great contributions to the industry. Your guidance and input over the last 2 years has been valuable to me. Looking forward to our continued friendship and looking forward to what lies ahead for @tango_jpn https://t.co/RFP6HRUpj8— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 23, 2023
Mikami is best known for creating the Resident Evil series during his 16 years at Capcom and founded Tango Gameworks in March 2010, which was acquired by Bethesda Softworks parent company Zenimax Media later the same year.
He would direct the horror game, The Evil Within, at Tango Gameworks and was an executive director on The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Hi-Fi Rush.
Bethesda Softworks Senior Vice President Todd Vaughn in an email sent to the company and posted by TrueAchievements stated Hi-Fi Rush was "one of the most successful launches for Bethesda and Xbox in recent years" and it "generated significant positive momentum for the business and Tango."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I was wondering how long he would stick around since the last game he directed was in 2014. He's clearly used the time since to nurture talented creative leads at Tango and I hope he's off to retirement after a beyond legendary career.
He's leaving Tango in talented hands. I wish him all the best!
It looks like he was worried the studio would get shut down while under Bethesda if he left, but now that they are owned by Microsoft he is more confident in the future success of the studio. Especially following how well Hi-Fi Rush did.
I am a big fan of Shinji Mikami's work, but for whatever reason I don't feel surprised by this. I do hope he isn't retiring and he's just going somewhere else. Who knows, maybe he is going back to Capcom.
Tango Gameworks & Bethesda wasted his talent,
2 bad Evil Within games, and the massively over-rated Hi Fi Rush….are a far cry in quality from DMC & Resident Evil 4.
What a waste. Deserves to develop games at a better place.
He is the founder and CEO of Tango.....you're literally bashing his leadership xD
Also, he doesn't develop games anymore. Hasn't since 2014. He'll serve as an Executive Producer, but that's been it.
Wow, lasted less than 2 years under MS. Not a good look if they are trying to attract more Japanese developers. He hasn't confirmed retirement and even though he always talked about it in years passed I think there's a good chance he wants to direct that 1 more game to cap everything off.
Knew it wouldn't take long for the usual suspects to make this a MS issue