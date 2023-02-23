Shinji Mikami to Leave Tango Gameworks in the Coming Months - News

Bethesda announced Tango Gameworks founder Shinji Mikami will be leaving the studio in the "coming months."

"We can confirm that Shinji Mikami has decided to leave Tango Gameworks in the coming months. We thank him for his work as a creative leader and supportive mentor to young developers on The Evil Within franchise, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and, of course, Hi-Fi Rush.

"We wish Mikami-san well in the future and are excited by what lies ahead for the talented developers at Tango."

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in his own statement via Twitter stated, "Thank you Mikami-san for your leadership and your great contributions to the industry. Your guidance and input over the last 2 years has been valuable to me. Looking forward to our continued friendship and looking forward to what lies ahead for Tango Gameworks."

Mikami is best known for creating the Resident Evil series during his 16 years at Capcom and founded Tango Gameworks in March 2010, which was acquired by Bethesda Softworks parent company Zenimax Media later the same year.

He would direct the horror game, The Evil Within, at Tango Gameworks and was an executive director on The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Hi-Fi Rush.

Bethesda Softworks Senior Vice President Todd Vaughn in an email sent to the company and posted by TrueAchievements stated Hi-Fi Rush was "one of the most successful launches for Bethesda and Xbox in recent years" and it "generated significant positive momentum for the business and Tango."

