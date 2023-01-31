By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Capcom Updates Its Best-Sellers Lists - RE2 at 11.2M, Monster Hunter World at 18.6M

by William D'Angelo , posted 57 minutes ago / 231 Views

Capcom has updated its list of Platinum Titles, games that have sold over one million units as of September 30, 2022. The list includes 110 games with sales over one million units, 55 over two million units, 12 over five million units, and five over 10 million units sold.

Monster Hunter Rise sold 500,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 11.7 million units. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak sold 500,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 4.9 million units.

Monster Hunter: World sold 100,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 18.6 million units, while the Iceborne expansion sold 300,000 units for a total of 10 million units. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin sold 100,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 1.7 million units.

Resident Evil 7: biohazard sold 400,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 11.7 million units, Resident Evil 2 sold 1.1 million units to bring sales to 11.2 million units, Resident Evil Village sold 600,000 units to bring sales to 7.4 million units and Resident Evil 3 sold 600,000 units to bring sales to 6.4 million units. 

Street Fighter V sold 200,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 7 million units. Devil May Cry 5 sold 400,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 6.5 million units.

Check out the complete list below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


1 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
IcaroRibeiro (55 minutes ago)

Glad to see RE2 remake numbers, the sales are still very strong. I wonder if it will actually surpass RE7

  • +1