[Update] Switch Sales Top 120M, PS5 Sales Top 30M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Dec 18-24

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 920,878 units sold for the week ending December 24, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 120.46 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 704,030 units to bring its lifetime sales to 30.24 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 480,858 units to bring their lifetime sales to 20.56 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 382,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are down by over 152,000 units. PS4 sold 1,085,584 units for the week ending December 26, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 632,876 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 6,548 units, while the Xbox One sold 123 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 171,912 (32.3%), while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 44,125 units (10.1%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 115,146 units (-11.1%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 18,503 units (-73.9%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 1,555 units (-92.7%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, the PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 8,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 43,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 4,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 19.04 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 13.26 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 9.50 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 920,878 ( 120,460,773 ) PlayStation 5 - 704,030 ( 30,244,110 ) Xbox Series X|S - 480,858 ( 20,564,602 ) PlayStation 4 - 6,548 ( 117,052,378 ) Xbox One - 123 ( 51,279,247 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 370,621 PlayStation 5 - 376,407 Xbox Series X|S - 316,032 PlayStation 4 - 1,907 Xbox One - 75

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 269,324

PlayStation 5 - 174,875 Xbox Series X|S - 114,587 PlayStation 4 - 1,187 Xbox One - 33 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 245,421 PlayStation 5 - 119,014 Xbox Series X|S - 19,063 PlayStation 4 - 3,277 Xbox One - 6

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 35,512 PlayStation 5 - 33,734 Xbox Series X|S - 31,176

PlayStation 4 - 177 Xbox One - 9 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency. Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match. Update: Article updated with latest adjustments.

