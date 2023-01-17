Anno 1800 Console Edition Arrives March 16 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 253 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ubisoft announced Anno 1800 Console Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 16 for $39.99.

The game is currently available for r PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store.

View the console reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A complete package that will totally immerse you in the world of the Industrial Revolution of Anno 1800!

Welcome to the dawn of the Industrial Age in this city-building real-time strategy game. Experience one of the most exciting and fast-changing periods of all time as you discover new technologies, regions, and societies, implement your own strategy, and build a new world to your design.

Play solo or use the online mode to play player-versus-player or cooperative modes: How the world remembers your name is up to you.

The Dawn of a New Era

Prove your skills as you create huge cities, plan logistic networks, settle lush new continents, send out expeditions around the globe, and dominate opponents by diplomacy, trade, or warfare.

Build Your Own Empire

By constructing large metropolises, managing a thriving economy, and protecting your creations from others. To guide your cities to prosperity, you’ll need to learn to adapt to any situation that arises.

A Unique City-Builder Experience

Includes a story-based campaign, customizable sandbox mode, and a multiplayer experience.

New Features for a New Age

Through expeditions across the globe to seek fame and fortune and a new workforce feature that will make the management of your factories more demanding and realistic than ever.

Different Ways to Play

You decide what you want your game to be! Challenge yourself with a variety of AI characters or focus on building and beautifying a huge empire.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles