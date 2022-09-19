Rumor: New PS5 Model With Detachable Disc Drive to Launch Around September 2023 - News

There is a report the PlayStation 5 will be getting an overhaul with a new model set to launch around September 2023, according to sources familiar with Sony's plans who shared details with Insider Gaming.

The new PlayStation 5 will replace the current iterations and will have nearly identical hardware to the current consoles on the market.

The biggest difference is the new PlayStation 5 will have a detachable disc drive. The detachable disc drive will be connected to the PlayStation using an extra USB-C port on the back of the console.

The sources claim Sony will sell the new PlayStation 5 similar to how it does now. With one model including the detachable disc drive, while another will not include it. The detachable disc drive will be available to purchase separately.

The detachable disc drive is said to not ruin the look of the PlayStation 5 as it will attach to it without looking like an external drive.

As always this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made by Sony.

