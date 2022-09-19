Rumor: New PS5 Model With Detachable Disc Drive to Launch Around September 2023 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,108 Views
There is a report the PlayStation 5 will be getting an overhaul with a new model set to launch around September 2023, according to sources familiar with Sony's plans who shared details with Insider Gaming.
The new PlayStation 5 will replace the current iterations and will have nearly identical hardware to the current consoles on the market.
The biggest difference is the new PlayStation 5 will have a detachable disc drive. The detachable disc drive will be connected to the PlayStation using an extra USB-C port on the back of the console.
The sources claim Sony will sell the new PlayStation 5 similar to how it does now. With one model including the detachable disc drive, while another will not include it. The detachable disc drive will be available to purchase separately.
The detachable disc drive is said to not ruin the look of the PlayStation 5 as it will attach to it without looking like an external drive.
As always this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made by Sony.
Fascinating take. I'm not a fan of accessories really, but the fact you can buy the disc-less and later decide you want a disked add on is interesting.
Why not just making the disk drive its own thing, as an option for digital-only model buyers that change their mind later? An entire model for it seems excessive, though I imagine it might be just a regular hardware revision...
So could this mean there would be a single SKU but there would be those that are just bundled with the disc drive? If so, I can see how that could definitely help with manufacturing PS5's quicker! I wonder if sales are just so heavily in the direction of digital only rather than physical that Sony sees this as a better idea going forward.
Probably more about trying to promote digital, and nudge it along, similar to the way Nintendo gives you more gold coins if you buy digital. These guys want to increase their profits, and the sooner they get physical copies out of our hands, the better for them.
so this could allude to a PS5 slim... coming next year. Making one model instead of two. those who want digital only are all set out of the box. those who want to use discs just need to buy the external drive. I doubt it would be bulky like the 360 HDDVD drive but more slimline like (for example) an HP external bluray drive.
If there are any wires involved this seems like an exceedingly bad idea if it's to replace the regular PS5. If it simply "snaps" into place like putting the Switch in its dock I suppose it could work, but still seems a bit bizarre. It would at least be a great option for Digital PS5 owners to have, assuming it's compatible with existing models. But I suppose we should still take all of this with a grain of salt for now.
There's def pros and cons to the idea. Honestly, if it results in a smaller PS5, I'd take it. Sounds to me like it could be a 'solution' from Sony to get only cheaper model PS5's out and also simplifying the manufacturing process.
Amazing idea. Makes so much sense on every level. Sony can release a single Digital PS5 Slim for say $299 next September. Or, you can get a Digital PS5 Slim + Disc Drive bundle for $399 - either way, a price cut from current prices. But the big difference? You can save that $100 at the beginning and buy the disc drive add-on whenever you want. Current Digital PS5 owners are just that - digital forever. And being USB-C connected is smart: it offers more than data bandwidth & power delivery to make a UHD Blu-ray Disc drive a single cable affair.