Boomer Shooter PAPERHEAD Launches September 18 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher HypeTrain Digital and developer Paperhead te4m announced the fast-paced movement boomer shooter, PAPERHEAD, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 18.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

PAPERHEAD is a mix of a fast-paced movement boomer shooter and an adventure horror game, featuring a unique soundtrack.

In the cute cardboard world, something went horribly wrong. Explore the abandoned research facility and uncover the dark truth of... WHY WOULD CARDBOARD... BLEED?

BRUTAL AND SWIFT COMBAT

Toss enemies into the air, kick exploding barrels at them, and jump on their heads like an Italian plumber!

Or simply blast them to smithereens with a shotgun!

DRAW YOUR WAY OUT OF [REDACTED]

The pencil - is not only your weapon but a tool to change the world around you.

Sketch bombs to kick them at your enemies!

Draw doors to kick down!

Write ██████ words on walls – no reason needed!

CUTE... BUT SCARY

A charming and cute cardboard world... with more meat than expected. Even paper can instill fear!

PAPER CAN BE TOUGHER THAN METAL

An industrial soundtrack that will pump high-octane cardboard through your veins.



Go ahead and find out...WHY WOULD CARDBOARD... BLEED?

P.S. And please don’t cut your fingers in the process! :-)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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