Gravity Circuit 2 Announced for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Domesticated Ant Games have announced side-scrolling action platformer, Gravity Circuit 2, for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2027.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Circuits made peace…for a while, the skies were clear.

Then a new Ark appeared and with it, the Hunter Army.

Once again Kai, the Gravity Circuit, finds himself facing an incredible, seemingly unstoppable force. Thankfully, this time he isn’t alone, as he is joined by Cable, the Power Circuit. With their strengths combined, they might just stand a chance against the invaders…

Choose Your Circuit

Gravity Circuit 2 is an action-packed 2D platformer, with the option to select your fighting style. Kai brings along his familiar close-quarters combat: Fierce punches, hookshot-based grapples, and plenty of speed. Cable, on the other hand, offers a more a long-ranged approach: Pepper your enemies from a distance, chain multiple jumps to stay airborne, and use his powers to turn defeated foes into scrap that you can use as ammunition.

Both characters share the same campaign, so every stage plays out differently depending on who you bring in. Switch between the characters at HQ, and tackle missions with your preferred style.

Build Your Loadout

Earn new abilities from bosses by equipping Circuit Shards, stack Booster Chips to amplify your capabilities, and slot up to four Burst Techniques for devastating finishers! Build and define a style that suits you.

Secrets are everywhere: health boosters, burst boosters, civilians to rescue, and even crystal fragments to expand your possibilities! Blast right through action-packed stages, or act the part of a hero, and uncover everything. The choice is yours.

High-Speed Action Platforming With a Banging Soundtrack!

From a water processing plant, to an artificial forest, to a weather control tower, and even a ghastly theater—there are many varied locales to blast through on your journey to defeat the Hunter Army! Each stage features its own unique mechanics, gimmicks and bosses, keeping the adrenaline high, all while a banging soundtrack by Dominic Ninmark blasts in the background. No two stages will feel the same.

Small Studio. Genre Fans Through and Through.

Domesticated Ant Games is a small independent game studio based in Finland, founded in 2021. Working together with Dominic Ninmark of Ninmark Soundworks, and with the help of various freelancers and contractors, they created the critically acclaimed Gravity Circuit.

Key Features:

Two playable characters with distinct movesets and exclusive techniques.

More than a dozen stages await, including 8 Hunter Circuit bosses, each with their own dedicated stage and unique fighting style.

Circuit Shards, 30 Booster Chips, and 40 Burst Techniques to mix and match.

Collectibles tucked throughout every stage.

A new hub HQ area, featuring a various NPCs, vendors, training rooms, and even a jukebox.

Original soundtrack by Dominic Ninmark.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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