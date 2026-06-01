Soulslike FPS DIOXIDE Announced for PC - News

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Developer Byte Barrel has announced tactical first-person shooter Soulslike, DIOXIDE, for PC via Steam. A demo will release in Q3 2026.

"With DIOXIDE, we’re taking our signature comic-book style into a new dimension," said Byte Barrel CEO Ernest Krystian. "We’re evolving our distinctive aesthetic into a grittier, dystopian world that demands your attention.

"By transitioning from the 2D/3D mix players know from Forgive Me Father to a fully realized 3D experience, we’re giving them an even more immersive way to tear through the absolute carnage while feeling the weight of a relentless world on the edge of collapse. We can’t wait to show everyone what the next chapter of Byte Barrel looks like."

Read details on the game below:

DIOXIDE is a high-stakes, tactical first-person shooter with Soulslike elements set in a dystopian world ravaged by industrial decay. In this place, players are just another number in the corporate ledger, reduced to nothing more than a cheap spare part in a machine that never stops. By obtaining the Core-ID administrator module, players gain the ability to come back from the dead, instantly making the protagonist enemy number one. Now, they are the last hope to break the system and build a hidden sanctuary for whatever is left of humanity.

The game offers a visceral journey through a brutal, oil-drenched dystopia, brought to life in Byte Barrel’s signature blood-soaked, comic-book art style. This unique, dark aesthetic captures the suffocating feel of a society on the brink of total collapse.

Players must navigate the corporate-ruled metropolis where every sector is a cog in a malignant construct designed to grind everyone into profit. From the soot-choked production zones to the toxic undercity and the heavily-guarded upper-class district, every biome presents a deadly set of challenges but also the vital resources needed to fuel progress. While marked for immediate termination, players must confront ruthless, neo-antique enforcers mass-printed to maintain order and dispose of anyone who opposes the authority.

A Dying World

Immerse yourself in a post-apocalyptic dystopia ravaged by industrial decay and ruled by a ruthless Corporation.

Neo-Antique Nightmares

Face relentless hunters mass-printed by a tyrannical authority to maintain total control and dispose of anyone who dares to resist.

Weapon Customization

Assemble a lethal arsenal of versatile firearms and overhaul them with a modular system of attachments to suit your playstyle.

Navigate a Corporate-Ruled Metropolis

From the soot-choked production zones to the toxic undercity and the heavily guarded upper-class district, every biome presents a deadly set of challenges but also the vital resources needed to fuel your progress.

Sanctuary Management

Build and manage a hidden sanctuary for the remnants of humanity, serving as both your base of operations and a long-term progression hub.

Moral Dilemma

Balance the survival of your community against the scarcity of resources. Will you be a savior to your people, or exploit them to gain power?

Paint the Canvas Red

From the creators of Forgive Me Father comes a brutal dystopia brought to life in our signature, blood-soaked comic-book style. We’ve prepared the canvas. Now it’s your turn to paint it red.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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