Deep Rock Galactic Sells over 5.5 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Ghost Ship Games announced the cooperative FPS, Deep Rock Galactic, has sold over 5.5 million units worldwide since it launched in 2018.

"We hope you’ve had a great 2022, and are ready for all the exciting mining opportunities this new year will bring," reads the announcement. "We took a bit of time off during the past few weeks, but now we are back again and hard at work on DRG.



"With 2022 behind us, we’ve taken some time to take stock of how the game has been doing. And many of you have been asking for new numbers, given the excitement created by our last infographics two years ago. We understand you are all stakeholders in Deep Rock Galactic and want to know it is performing well - in short, we get it, you crave the KPI’s!"

The developer did break down the sales for the game per year:

2022: 2,340,934

2021: 1,385,985

2020: 1,180,595

2019: 404,213

2018: 502,312

