Nintendo Switch Outsells Game Boy Worldwide

posted 4 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime sales of the Game Boy, according to VGChartz estimates.

The Switch sold an estimated 872,694 units for the week ending December 10, 2022 to bring its lifetime sales to 118.99 million units. This compares to the Game Boy with sales of 118.69 million units lifetime. The figure for the Switch includes the combined sales of the original Switch model, the Switch Lite, and Switch OLED.

Nintendo's hybrid console has now become the third best-selling video game platform of all time. Next up is the Nintendo DS with 154.02 million units sold lifetime. The Switch is 35.03 million units behind the Nintendo DS.

Breaking down the sales of the Switch by region, it has sold an estimated 42.95 million units in North America, 30.15 million units in Europe, 27.44 million units in Japan, and 18.45 million units in the rest of the world.

This compares to the Game Boy, which sold 43.18 million units in North America, 40.05 million units in Europe, 32.47 million units in Japan, and 2.99 million units in the rest of the world.

Breaking down sales of the Switch in Europe even further, it has sold 5.93 million units in the UK, 6.90 million in France, and 6.00 million in Germany.

Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 114.33 million units as of September 30, 2022, while 917,59 million Switch games had been shipped lifetime.

Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games, according to Nintendo's shipment figures through September 30, 2022:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 48.41 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 40.17 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 29.53 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 27.79 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 25.37 million Super Mario Odyssey – 24.40 million Super Mario Party – 18.35 million Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Pokemon Shining Pearl – 14.92 million Ring Fit Adventure – 14.87 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 14.81 million

The Switch launched worldwide on March 3, 2017, while the Game Boy released in Japan on April 21, 1989, in North America on July 31, 1989, and in Europe on September 28, 1990. The Game Boy was discontinued on March 23, 2003.

