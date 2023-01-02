PS5 Sales Climb Week-on-Week - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Dec 4-10 - Sales

/ 6,423 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 872,694 units sold for the week ending December 10, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 118.99 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 715,141 units to bring its lifetime sales to 28.97 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 480,942 units to bring their lifetime sales to 20.61 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 140,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are down by over 23,000 units. PS4 sold 855,298 units for the week ending December 12, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 504,206 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 4,679 units, while the Xbox One sold 100 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 364,775 (104.1%), while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 131,278 units (37.5%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 183,270 units (-17.4%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 24,066 units (-83.7%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 1,574 units (-94.0%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, the PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 16,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 110,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 60,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 17.36 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 11.97 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 9.49 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 872,694 ( 118,987,822 ) PlayStation 5 - 715,141 ( 28,970,238 ) Xbox Series X|S - 480,942 ( 20,612,686 ) PlayStation 4 - 4,679 ( 117,037,804 ) Xbox One - 100 ( 51,279,015 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 419,832 Switch - 332,815 Xbox Series X|S - 320,777 PlayStation 4 - 1,026 Xbox One - 62

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 246,105

PlayStation 5 - 175,938 Xbox Series X|S - 110,925 PlayStation 4 - 369 Xbox One - 28 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 255,042 PlayStation 5 - 82,683 Xbox Series X|S - 22,614 PlayStation 4 - 3,253 Xbox One - 4

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 38,732 Switch - 36,688 Xbox Series X|S - 26,626

PlayStation 4 - 31 Xbox One - 6 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency. Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles