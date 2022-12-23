Crisis Core: FFVII Reunion Debuts on the Japanese Chart, NS Sells 173K, PS5 Sells 70K, XS Sells 1K - Sales

/ 1,315 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 260,784 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 18, 2022. The game has now sold 3,963,266 units at retail.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion debuted on the charts with combined sales of 156,530 units. The PS5 version debuted in third place with sales of 54,522 units, the PS4 version in fourth place with sales of 53,481 units, and the Switch version with sales of 48,527 units.

Eight of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, while one game was for the PlayStation 5 and one was for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 173,083 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 70,496 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 3,161 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 910 units, and the 3DS sold 48 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 260,784 (3,963,266) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 68,927 (3,566,641) [PS5] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 54,522 (New) [PS4] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 53,481 (New) [NSW] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 48,527 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 33,006 (843,257) [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 31,656 (175,306) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 23,343 (2,922,071) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 22,740 (4,972,488) [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 15,060 (46,173) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 12,598 (5,043,043) [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 12,092 (130,031) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 11,522 (95,086) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 11,231 (1,092,131) [NSW] Ishu Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum (Nippon Columbia, 12/15/22) – 11,201 (New) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 11,124 (949,632) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 10,142 (7,377,389) [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 9,485 (64,150) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 9,348 (2,762,507) [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) – 8,011 (50,742) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 7,864 (206,233) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 4,724 (1,099,254) [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 4,463 (245,782) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,425 (1,046,047) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,250 (3,312,038) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,941 (2,107,932) [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco, 03/26/20) – 3,853 (181,216) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 3,561 (13,233) [NSW] Sonic Frontiers (SEGA, 11/08/22) – 3,940 (45,761) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 3,372 (1,258,486)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 97,909 (3,488,037) PlayStation 5 – 64,420 (2,000,593) Switch – 47,125 (19,005,911) Switch Lite – 28,049 (5,066,543) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,076 (307,977) PlayStation 4 – 3,161 (7,838,883) Xbox Series S – 875 (225,206) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 48 (1,189,473) Xbox Series X – 35 (172,080)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles