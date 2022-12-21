EU Regulators Ask Developers If They Think Microsoft Will Block Access to Activision Blizzard Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 842 Views
The European Commission, the European Union (EU) regulators, have asked video game developers and distributors if they think Microsoft will block access to games from Activision Blizzard if the acquisition is approved, according to a report from Reuters who saw an EU document.
The regulators sent out a 91 page questionnaire earlier this month, which is believed to have been sent to console providers, publishers, developers, distributors, and providers of PS operating systems, according to a person familiar with the matter.
"Please specify which partial exclusivity strategy or strategies you believe Microsoft would have the ability to deploy with respect to Activision Blizzard's console games after Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard," the questionnaire asked.
The questionnaire asked if strategies by Microsoft would include lowering the quality or interoperability of Activision Blizzard games available on competing consoles or provide extra content only on Xbox.
Another option is raising the wholesale price of Activision Blizzard games on competing consoles and making them available on competing consoles at a later date than on Xbox.
Video game companies were also asked if they thought some Activision Blizzard gaming content and features would be made exclusive to Xbox consoles and no longer available on competing consoles.
There was a report that Microsoft offered Sony the right to add Call of Duty to its PlayStation Plus subscription service if its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is approved. This offer would be in addition to the guarantee that Microsoft will release Call of Duty games on PlayStation, Nintendo, and Steam for the next 10 years.
Microsoft earlier this month announced Microsoft has entered a 10-year commitment with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms if Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved.
The company offered the same deal to Valve to guarantee the series on Steam, however, Valve President Gabe Newell says he did not sign Microsoft's long-term Call of Duty commitment has he trusts their intentions.
Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has so far been approved in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia unconditionally.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
This really was amusing for while now. I even noticed some comments saying “they are tired of this” . Even I am tired now. It’s no longer amusing .The next article better say acquisitions completed or failed” . Be done with it
All of them but Sony will say "no"
High street retailers have a lot (of money) to lose from this merger but sure, "Sony bad."
And opens the opportunity for Nintendo to get call of duty . What retailers have a lot to lose? As far as I can tell , steam still gets cod, PlayStation gets a10 yr contract which they refused.so how is it bad ?for real give me the links about street retailers losing money. I like a nice article to read for the morning:)
You think any of the big 3 love retailers, esp with the digital push on gaming?.
C'mon man, none of those 3 give a flying fuck if retail died tomorrow.
This is like asking Hollywood if they truly care for traditional cinemas, we all know they'd rather run their own platforms on the net.
look at the shit Disney pulled for a cinema chain, for refusing to take Disney's deal, Disney was going to fuck them over for not adhering to their demands, that should tell you how much any company cares about an outlet that isn't their own.
You know, I almost wanna ask if they will say these same questions for LITERALLY EVERYONE, going forward that buys out anything and anyone, but let's be honest, they won't.
This has stopped being a comedy show. This is bad comedy.
Jeez they’re really making a fuss about this. Meanwhile Disney could purchase everything while no-one apparently was looking.
Gotta laugh at MSFT for this - if its blocked they lose, if it goes through the conditions imposed will likely mean they'll be prevented from any future purchase of any size nor block Sony from the games - so they lose.
Have they asked Bethesda?