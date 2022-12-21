EU Regulators Ask Developers If They Think Microsoft Will Block Access to Activision Blizzard Games - News

/ 842 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The European Commission, the European Union (EU) regulators, have asked video game developers and distributors if they think Microsoft will block access to games from Activision Blizzard if the acquisition is approved, according to a report from Reuters who saw an EU document.

The regulators sent out a 91 page questionnaire earlier this month, which is believed to have been sent to console providers, publishers, developers, distributors, and providers of PS operating systems, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"Please specify which partial exclusivity strategy or strategies you believe Microsoft would have the ability to deploy with respect to Activision Blizzard's console games after Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard," the questionnaire asked.

The questionnaire asked if strategies by Microsoft would include lowering the quality or interoperability of Activision Blizzard games available on competing consoles or provide extra content only on Xbox.

Another option is raising the wholesale price of Activision Blizzard games on competing consoles and making them available on competing consoles at a later date than on Xbox.

Video game companies were also asked if they thought some Activision Blizzard gaming content and features would be made exclusive to Xbox consoles and no longer available on competing consoles.

There was a report that Microsoft offered Sony the right to add Call of Duty to its PlayStation Plus subscription service if its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is approved. This offer would be in addition to the guarantee that Microsoft will release Call of Duty games on PlayStation, Nintendo, and Steam for the next 10 years.

Microsoft earlier this month announced Microsoft has entered a 10-year commitment with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms if Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved.

The company offered the same deal to Valve to guarantee the series on Steam, however, Valve President Gabe Newell says he did not sign Microsoft's long-term Call of Duty commitment has he trusts their intentions.

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has so far been approved in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia unconditionally.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles