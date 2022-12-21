Triangle Strategy Ships 1 Million Units - Sales

/ 147 Views

by, posted 52 minutes ago

Publisher Square Enix announced Triangle Strategy has shipped over one million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from nearly 800,000 units shipped on March 18. The game was only available for the Nintendo Switch at this point.

Triangle Strategy launched for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 4 and for PC via Steam on October 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles