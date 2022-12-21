Triangle Strategy Ships 1 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 52 minutes ago / 147 Views
Publisher Square Enix announced Triangle Strategy has shipped over one million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.
This figure is up from nearly 800,000 units shipped on March 18. The game was only available for the Nintendo Switch at this point.
Triangle Strategy launched for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 4 and for PC via Steam on October 13.
祝１００万本！— トライアングルストラテジー公式 (@TRST_PR) December 21, 2022
皆様のおかげで『#トライアングルストラテジー』は全世界出荷＋DLで100万本を突破しました。ありがとうございます。
これを記念しまして、40%OFFセールを実施中です。
未プレイの方はぜひチェックしてください。
Switch:https://t.co/C15ajbJkDF
Steam:https://t.co/VJJ2hIVDZ5 pic.twitter.com/KAFukvEaEC
Nice to hear. SE has been pumping out a ton of games lately. Kind of surprising. Some are a hit some are so-so. I enjoyed SO6 a lot but I do wish they made it easier to get the plat but whatever. Going to pick this up if it goes on sale.