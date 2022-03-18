Triangle Strategy Ships Nearly 800,000 Units Worldwide - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix announced Triangle Strategy has shipped nearly 800,000 units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales. The publisher also revealed the game has sold over 200,000 units in Japan and Asia.

Triangle Strategy launched for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 4.

