Triangle Strategy Ships Nearly 800,000 Units Worldwide

William D'Angelo
Publisher Square Enix announced Triangle Strategy has shipped nearly 800,000 units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales. The publisher also revealed the game has sold over 200,000 units in Japan and Asia.
Triangle Strategy launched for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 4.
I was hoping a month after release the game would hit these sales figures, but after 2 weeks?!? Well done!
I can't wait for the Dragon Quest III and Live A Live HD-2D remakes! Here's to hoping it gets Square to remake others in this format. *cough Chrono Trigger
I'd like to see Final Fantasy done in that matter. I'd just settle for console versions of the FF Pixel Remaster Series.