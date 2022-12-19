PS5 Sales Top 28M, XS Tops 20M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Nov 27-Dec 3 - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 932,599 units sold for the week ending December 3, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 118.20 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 698,791 units to bring its lifetime sales to 28.26 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 591,167 units to bring their lifetime sales to 20.26 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 95,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 97,000 units. PS4 sold 793,700 units for the week ending December 5, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 494,574 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 5,815 units, while the Xbox One sold 117 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 383,459 (121.6%), while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 229,406 units (63.4%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 148,145 units (-13.7%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 21,302 units (-78.6%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 6,169 units (-98.1%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, the Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 399,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up down by nearly 356,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 493,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 16.49 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 11.26 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 8.99 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 932,599 ( 118,202,128 ) PlayStation 5 - 698,791 ( 28,255,097 ) Xbox Series X|S - 591,167 ( 20,255,744 ) PlayStation 4 - 5,815 ( 117,033,125 ) Xbox One - 117 ( 51,278,915 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 437,738 Xbox Series X|S - 411,369 Switch - 381,238 PlayStation 4 - 1,078 Xbox One - 70

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 269,906

PlayStation 5 - 149,348 Xbox Series X|S - 123,904 PlayStation 4 - 376 Xbox One - 35 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 246,365 PlayStation 5 - 74,943 Xbox Series X|S - 23,702 PlayStation 4 - 4,327 Xbox One - 5

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 36,762 Switch - 35,090 Xbox Series X|S - 32,192

PlayStation 4 - 34 Xbox One - 7 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency. Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

