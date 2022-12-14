God of War TV Series Has Been Greenlit by Amazon - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 days ago / 1,275 Views
The popular PlayStation franchise, God of War, is being turned into a TV series at Amazon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Wheel of Time's Rafe Judkins will be the showrunner of the adaption, while Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby will be writing and executing producing with Judkins. Fergus and Ostby have worked on Children of Men, Iron Man, and The Expanse.
Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television will be producing the God of War TV series, along with PlayStation Productions.
"God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling," the head of head of global television at Amazon Studios Vernon Sanders. "We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and [game developer] Santa Monica Studio."
Sony Pictures TV president Katherine Pope added, "We are so proud and excited to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live-action series. Rafe, Mark and Hawk are crafting a transportive series that charts a path through the ancient mythological journey of Kratos."
PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash said, "God of War is one of PlayStation’s most awarded video games, so we’re excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios to bring our beloved franchise to fans and new audiences in a bold and authentic way."
Read a description of the TV series below:
"When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak — his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world."

I didn’t even like the Greek mythology games, but skipping those I feel is a huge mistake. Also, I think the Greek mythology games were bad primarily due to bad writing, so I’m quite confident a show could be amazing with the proper writing crew and show runner.
I really hope they prove me wrong, but a major reason GoW 2018 became one of my favorite all time games was the transition you saw in Kratos, and you wouldn’t see that without the context of the prior games. Super disappointed by this news.
Yeah it's a shame we won't see the transition and I feel this is such a quick way to get the show out. They literally already have all the writing they need from the Norse games (Greek ones would take more work as the games were much shorter), but can never know how it turns out unti l it actually comes out.
Starting with the Norse games immediately exposes it as pointless and a cashgrab. Just rehashing something that is currently popular and not even accunting for how reliant the new games are on the old ones for context. And a movie is a much better fit for a franchise that has always centered itself on short spectacle.
Movies are just a horrible way to tell a story these days. They might be starting with Norse but that doesn't mean they wont reveal the past through flash backs and things like that. With a TV show format they'll have plenty of time to do that. I don't feel like this is a cash grab simply because Sony seems to have been very very careful with how their gaming IPs are being handled on TVmovie format. They aren't just allowing these companies to do whatever they want with the stories like they did with Halo. Have no idea why MS allowed paramount to do that to Halo.
Also it’s odd as it it is just a straight adaptation. It’s not like adapting books as GoW already has an on-screen presence. It’s why many contemporary adaptations are different stories not seen in the games (Assassins’s Creed, Halo).
Where you guys seeing that they're starting from Norse mythology?!?
That last paragraph was a copy paste from the game!!!
I really hope they start from the beginning as it should be!
Oh crap, here we go. They will probably change it so that Kratos' wife actually had a lesbian lover who comes in and tells Kratos that he is a toxic male who can't do anything right, so SHE will be the one to begin the journey. Atreus is also a toxic male, so he will have to stay home as well. Unless they race swap or gender swap him, then it's okay.
Whilst some series may have done that, its hardly universal. Didn't see any of that in Assassin's Creed. There was bit of it in Halo (Jacob and Miranda Keyes) but it hardly 'broke' the series.
Yours is also a point raised commonly by people who say it should go to the best available actor, yet then they focus solely on the actor's race or sexuality when the person cast is one they disapprove of.
As an example, Kratos' current voice actor is black. Is that really a problem in the games, because I think it's the opposite given his performance. Christopher Judge also seems to be the fan's choice for the role given his in-game performance.
I have admittedly seen an article elsewhere saying that Kratos should be played by a black man because apparently he is obviously black (I thought he was Greek), so I suppose your concern is not without cause but the hyperbole diminishes the argument.
I hope they don't go full serious. I wouldn't mind if it was built like the hercules series that featured kevin sorbo.
i sure would appreciate it. Sony have been spreading its series to different streamings.
Disappointed. This deserves to be made into a movie rather than a TV series.
Not gonna be easy to pull off. Wonder who will play Kratos.
What do you mean? Ben Stiller for sure
Guess he didn't get the tip during the ad. We could have Vanilla Ice head rapping on his waist.
Christopher Judge
Straight to Norse huh!?
Well the story telling was absolutely brilliant but hopefully they could make great flashbacks of the Greece memories haha
Henry Cavill anyone? He would have gone from normal hair, to moustache, to long blond hair to no hair and full beard. But as others have said (differently), I am dissapointed not to see goatee-Cavill.
sigh here comes Amazon, ready to butcher another franchise… “yay”
Camon ... They have some good shit in there. The boys, invencible, lord of the rings was not THAT bad😂
Why not? The franchise is alrady butchered and became a soap opera show for 15yo kids to say "awww" to emotional sequences, so a tv show is not gonna put the franchise any lower than it already is right now. Only a remake of GoW 1 & 2 will grant us a real badass & cruel Kratos with breathtaking action and without any annoying brat talking to us all the time and without the rpg aspect that doesn't fit the franchise at all. And they obviously don't want to make a good show but just using the name to make money, and the saddest thing is that is going to work.
Do you hate character development or something?
I hate terrible chara development, yeah. Just like I hate the denial of everything that made the franchise a success. And it's my right to not like what the game has become so let people speak their mind, thanks! It's cuz of ppl like you that some players don't dare to say when decisions totally suck.
Let me be clear. You can keep coming to every GOW:R article and spout your opinions about the game as you please. I can't even stop you from doing it and I don't know where you got the idea that 'people like me the reason that some players don't dare to say when decisions totally suck', I asked you a question, we are now discussing, we are in a forum.
Anyway, I do agree that Atreus is terrible in Ragnarok but Kratos more than make up for it. I love his development in the nord saga too, feel free to disagree, it's fine.
I also think it's funny how you think the franchiese is at its lowest and criticize the RPG elements when the 2018 game is the best selling of the series and Ragnarok is the fastest selling one. lmao. People are clearly enjoying and buying this shit, and I'm sorry if you don't like it.
Name a an action game that has better executed action sequences
Devil May Cry comes to mind. 2018 had really good action. Don't really know what it was, but Ragnarök's action bored me.
You must have played it wrong. I haven't come accross an action game where the level of move sets coupled with camera shots and graphical splendour that combines for an epic moment. There's a lot of regualr move sets, which in turn can be upgraded, then you have unlockables and hidden ones to find, and coupled with all the shield upgrades and the level of variety and combos between all types plus all the rune stuff and and others, there's enough here to warrant more than 10 playthroughs while trying something different.
I've played all the devil may cry, none were executed as good as this.