God of War TV Series Has Been Greenlit by Amazon - News

/ 1,275 Views

by, posted 3 days ago

The popular PlayStation franchise, God of War, is being turned into a TV series at Amazon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wheel of Time's Rafe Judkins will be the showrunner of the adaption, while Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby will be writing and executing producing with Judkins. Fergus and Ostby have worked on Children of Men, Iron Man, and The Expanse.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television will be producing the God of War TV series, along with PlayStation Productions.

"God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling," the head of head of global television at Amazon Studios Vernon Sanders. "We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and [game developer] Santa Monica Studio."

Sony Pictures TV president Katherine Pope added, "We are so proud and excited to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live-action series. Rafe, Mark and Hawk are crafting a transportive series that charts a path through the ancient mythological journey of Kratos."

PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash said, "God of War is one of PlayStation’s most awarded video games, so we’re excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios to bring our beloved franchise to fans and new audiences in a bold and authentic way."

Read a description of the TV series below:

"When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak — his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles