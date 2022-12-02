Fuser to End Sales and Online Services on December 19 - News

Publisher NCSOFT and developer Harmonix announced the sales and online services for Fuser will shut down on December 19.

"We want to thank you for mixing with us," reads the announcement post. "On December 19, we will be disabling Fuser’s live services and all sales of the game, as well as its DLC. Players who already own Fuser will still be able to play the Campaign and Quick Play with any DLC they have already acquired.

"Thank you again for your support and for all the amazing mixes over the years."

Fuser released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 10, 2020.

