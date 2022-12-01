Pokemon Violet Remains in 1st on the Australian Charts for Black Friday Week - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Pokémon Violet has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending November 27, 2022. Pokémon Scarlet dropped from second to third place and the dual pack dropped out of the top 10.

FIFA 23 climbed up from sixth to second place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped one spot to fourth place. NBA 2K23 is down two spots to fifth place and God of War: Ragnarök is down one spot to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Pokémon Violet FIFA 23 Pokémon Scarlet Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NBA 2K23 God of War: Ragnarök Red Dead Redemption 2 Just Dance 2023 Edition Horizon Forbidden West Sonic Frontiers

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

