Summer Game Fest Returns June 8, 2023 - News

/ 134 Views

by, posted 43 minutes ago

Summer Game Fest curator and host Geoff Keighley announced it will return in 2023 with a live kick off showcase on June 8, 2023. It will be streamed live on YouTube, Twitch, and more.

"Over the past three years, Summer Game Fest has cultivated an incredible community around the world through our digital-first events, and we’re thrilled to invite thousands of fans to experience the Summer Game Fest show in-person for the first time in 2023," said Keighley.

"In keeping with tradition, we’ll have tons of exciting announcements from the developers that are pushing the games industry forward, and will once again highlight other publisher digital events, demos, and more surprises to be announced in the coming months."

Summer Game Fest 2023 will for the first time take place in front of a live audience at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. Tickets will be available to purchase in early 2023.

☀️SAVE THE DATE☀️



June 8, 2023



Join us online or in person for SGF '23@SummerGameFest kicks off with a spectacular LIVE showcase event from the 6,000-seat @YouTubeTheater in Los Angeles



Stay tuned for more details & public ticket sales! pic.twitter.com/B455Y6AHe8 — Summer Game Fest - Returns June 2023 (@summergamefest) December 1, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles