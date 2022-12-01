Nintendo Apologizes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Performance Issues, Working on Improvements - News

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet may have broken multiple sales records selling over 10 million units worldwide in its first three days, however, the game is full of performance issues and bugs.

Nintendo in the patch notes for Update 1.1.0 for the game that released today acknowledged the issues with the game and apologized. They have promised to work on improvements.

"We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance," said Nintendo. "Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games."

Read the Ver. 1.1.0 patch notes below:

Season 1 of Ranked Battles will kick off, allowing you to enjoy Ranked Battles through the Battle Stadium. Please check the in-game notice for more details about Ranked Battles Season 1.

An issue has been fixed that caused the music to not play correctly during the battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion in the Victory Road path.

Other select bug fixes have been made.

