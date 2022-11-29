December 2022 Xbox Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for December 2022. Two Xbox One games will be free to download next month.

Here is the list of Games with Gold:

Colt Canyon ($14.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 31

Bladed Fury ($19.99 ERP): Available December 16 to January 15

Here is an overview of the games:

Colt Canyon

Hold on to your hats, partner. Let me tell you a tale ‘bout a gunslinger that’s been left for dead and his partner kidnapped. It’s time for you to head out to Colt Canyon, an unforgiving western landscape filled with hidden treasures, weapons, danger, and bloodthirsty scum. Shoot your way through and maybe blow a few things up with TNT along the way with a spaghetti western soundtrack humming in the background. Save your partner and other innocents, and if you’re lucky, you’ll have a blast doing so and won’t end up as buzzard food.

Bladed Fury

Accused of murder and exiled, Princess Ji goes on a breathtaking, action-packed journey to prove her innocence, rescue her sister, and blaze a trail of bloody vengeance. Unleash your side-scrolling skills in this classic 2D game based on Chinese mythology. Take on ancient enemies and gods using high-octane combo attacks! The art and sound design are gorgeously rendered, mixing traditional flourishes with a surreal edge.

