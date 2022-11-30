PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 106 - Sales

This weekly series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:

Switch: 32,066,435 PS5: 26,489,789 XSX|S: 18,659,494

Through the first 106 weeks available worldwide the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 5.58 million units units and is 13.41 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 7.83 million units.

The Switch has sold 32.07 million in 106 weeks worldwide, while the PS5 sold 26.49 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 18.66 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 105 weeks, the Switch is in the lead. The Switch has a 41.5 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 34.3 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 24.2 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:

Switch: 11,232,713 PS5: 9,696,796 XSX|S: 8,716,016

Through the first 106 weeks available in the US the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 1.54 million units and is 2.52 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.98 million units.

The Switch has sold 11.23 million in 106 weeks in the US, while the PS5 sold 9.70 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 8.72 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 106 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 37.9 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 32.7 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 29.4 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe (105 weeks):

PS5: 9,047,878 Switch: 8,086,894 XSX|S: 5,022,825

The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After 105 weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 0.96 million units and is 4.03 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 3.06 million units.

The PS5 has sold 9.05 million in 105 weeks in Europe, while the Switch sold 9.05 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 5.02 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 105 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 40.8 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 36.5 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 22.7 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:

Switch: 7,690,904 PS5: 2,141,266 XSX|S: 384,374

Through the first 106 weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 5.55 million units and is 7.31 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 1.76 million units.

The Switch has sold 7.69 million units in 106 weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 2.14 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.38 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 106 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 75.3 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 21.0 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 3.7 percent.

