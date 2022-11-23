PS6 and Next-Gen Xbox Not Expected to Launch Until Fall 2028 at the Earliest - News

It appears that Microsoft and Sony don't see the next-generation of consoles to launch until fall 2028 at the earliest, according to Microsoft's response over the concerns presented by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK over Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

"The Parties (Microsoft and Sony) do not dispute that some portion of gamers are likely to re-assess their console ownership at the start of a new generation," reads the response from Microsoft. But they also note that this is an event that only occurs approximately every eight years.

"Ineed the next new generation of consoles are not expected to be released before the fall of 2028 at the very earliest. The ongoing global shortage of semiconductors and supply chain disruptions have limited the supply of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S."

Sony Interactive Entertainment in it's own response said that Microsoft offered to continue to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation until 2027.

"Microsoft has offered to continue making Activision’s games available on PlayStation only until 2027," reads the response from Sony. "Likewise, in public comments just on October 26, Microsoft said that it plans to offer Call of Duty on PlayStation only 'as long as that makes sense.'"

"A period until 2027 – or some other (possibly shorter) time that Microsoft unilaterally determines 'makes sense' to Microsoft – is badly inadequate."

Sony and Microsoft released their responses to the CMA last month and now Microsoft on November offered a new deal to Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years. Sony declined to comment on the reported offer.

So far only Saudi Arabia and Brazil have been confirmed to approve the deal. Microsoft said it expect Serbia to approve the deal soon.

